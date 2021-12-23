A UK Health Department report found that cases of Omicron are 70% less likely to be hospitalized.





A UK report shows that people infected with the Omicron COVID-19 strain are up to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with the Delta strain.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published its findings at its latest transformative technology briefing, which found that Omicron infections are estimated to be 31 to 45 percent less likely to lead to an A&E visit than Delta.

The agency cautioned the findings, saying the analysis was “preliminary and highly uncertain due to the small number of omicron cases currently admitted to hospitals”.

These results are consistent with other studies published Wednesday by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.

However, the UKHSA study found evidence that protection against symptomatic omicron infection is weakened after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And although it does improve after booster injections, the latest data show that this protection is about 15-25% lower after 10 weeks, weakening more rapidly.

According to UK Health Minister Sajid Javid, the latest data are “promising”.

“This is an early stage analysis and we continue to monitor the data on an hourly basis,” he added.

“It’s still too early to decide what’s next, so be careful this Christmas and buy boosters as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The UK government has responded to the severe increase in cases caused by ohmic microns by imposing new rules regarding wearing masks, passing vaccines and compulsory immunizations for healthcare workers.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that there is still no data to take harsher measures before Christmas.

The UKHSA results came as the UK reported a new daily record for COVID-19 infections with 119,789 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The country has registered another 147 coronavirus-related deaths, and the total confirmed cases of Omicron currently stands at 90,906.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries has warned that cases in the UK are so high that “even if they require hospitalization at a relatively low rate, a significant number of people may become seriously ill”.

