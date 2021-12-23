CNN exclusive: US news and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help from China





Saudi Arabia is known to have bought ballistic missiles from China in the past, but has never been able to build its own – until now, according to three sources familiar with the latest intelligence. Satellite images obtained by CNN also suggest that the Kingdom is currently manufacturing the weapons in at least one location.

U.S. officials from numerous agencies, including the White House National Security Council, have been informed in recent months of classified intelligence revealing multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia, according to two sources close to the last evaluations.

The Biden administration now faces increasingly pressing questions about whether advancements in Saudi ballistic missiles could drastically change regional power dynamics and complicate efforts to expand the terms of a nuclear deal with Iran. to include restrictions on its own missile technology – a goal shared by the United States, Europe, Israel and the Gulf countries.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are bitter enemies, and Tehran is unlikely to agree to stop making ballistic missiles if Saudi Arabia has started making its own.

“While special attention has been paid to Iran’s extensive ballistic missile program, Saudi Arabia’s development and now production of ballistic missiles has not received the same level of scrutiny,” said Jeffrey Lewis, weapons expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies. CNN.

“Saudi Arabia’s domestic production of ballistic missiles suggests that any diplomatic effort to control missile proliferation should involve other regional players, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, which produce their own ballistic missiles,” Lewis added. .

Any U.S. response could also be complicated by diplomatic considerations with China, as the Biden administration seeks to re-engage Beijing on several other high-priority political issues, including climate, trade and the pandemic.

“It’s all about benchmarking,” a senior administration official told CNN.

The National Security Council and the CIA declined to comment.

When asked if there had been recent transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry told CNN in a statement that the two countries are “comprehensive strategic partners” and “have maintained friendly cooperation in all fields, including in the field of military trade.

“Such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not imply the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement said.

The Saudi government and the Embassy in Washington did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

New challenges for Biden

CNN first reported in 2019 that U.S. intelligence agencies knew Saudi Arabia was working with China to advance its ballistic missile program.

The Trump administration did not initially disclose its knowledge of this classified information to key members of Congress, infuriating Democrats who discovered him outside the regular channels of the US government and concluded that he had been deliberately excluded from it. a series of briefings where they say he should have been presented.

This fueled Democratic criticism that the Trump administration was being too soft on Saudi Arabia. Nuclear proliferation experts also say Trump’s lack of response has encouraged the Saudis to continue expanding their ballistic missile program.

“Normally, the United States would have pressured Saudi Arabia not to pursue these capabilities, but the first indications that the Saudis were pursuing these capabilities in an indigenous manner emerged during the Trump era. The Trump administration , to put it lightly, was not interested in attacking Riyadh on these issues, ”according to Ankit Panda, nuclear policy and weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Some lawmakers have been told in recent months of new intelligence about ballistic missile technology transfers between Saudi Arabia and China, multiple sources told CNN.

The Biden administration is preparing to sanction some organizations involved in the transfers, sources told CNN, although some on Capitol Hill fear the White House is willing to impose significant consequences on the Saudi government for its actions.

Given the current state of negotiations with Iran, the Saudi missile program could make an already thorny problem even more difficult.

“A robust Saudi missile program would introduce new challenges to restrict other missile programs in the region. To take just one example, Iranian missiles, which are a major concern for the United States, would be more difficult to restrict in the future without parallel constraints on a growing Saudi program, “Panda told CNN.

“First unambiguous proof”

New satellite images obtained by CNN indicate that the Saudis are already manufacturing ballistic missiles at a site previously built with help from China, according to experts who analyzed the photos and sources who confirmed they reflect consistent advances. to the latest US intelligence assessments.

Satellite photos taken by Planet, an imaging trading company, between October 26 and November 9 show that a burning operation occurred at a facility near Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia, according to researchers at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who told CNN it was “the first unambiguous evidence that the facility works to produce missiles.” ”

“The main piece of evidence is that the facility operates a ‘combustion pit’ to remove solid propellant remnants from the production of ballistic missiles,” said Lewis, a weapons expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies who reviewed the images.

“The casting of rocket motors produces leftover propellant, which poses a risk of explosion. Solid propellant missile production facilities often have combustion pits where leftover propellant can be removed by combustion. Combustion operations are therefore a strong signature that the installation is actively casting powder engines, ”he added.

Still, little is known about the ballistic missiles Saudi Arabia is building at this site, including important details like range and payload.

Given that the facility in question was built with help from China and new intelligence assessments showing that Saudi Arabia recently purchased sensitive ballistic missile technology from China, it is possible that missiles that are produced there are Chinese in design, according to Lewis.

But there is also evidence that Saudi Arabia has sought help from other countries to develop a ballistic missile program in recent years, making it difficult to identify the exact weapon system the Kingdom is building. currently in this facility, Lewis noted.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/23/politics/saudi-ballistic-missiles-china/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos