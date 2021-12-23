UK Omicron Study Says ‘Undeniably Good News’





Data from a UK study of the Omicron Covid-19 strain has been welcomed as “obviously good news” by eminent scientists, but cautioned that “we are not out of danger”.

“It can be downgraded from a hurricane to a very severe storm,” said Professor Andrew Hayward, director of the UCL Epidemiology and Medical Laboratory and member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag). The NHS is already massively overextended.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that two new UK studies of Omicron and new data from South Africa show that it can reasonably be said that there is a reduced severity compared to delta among mainly young adults with generally mild ailments. said to have given

And your chances of being hospitalized are nearly halved, and your chances of being in an accident and emergency have been cut by about a quarter.

What we cannot necessarily extrapolate, in my opinion, is the reduced level of severity we see in the elderly, and we also know that the risk of serious illness in the elderly has always been incredibly high throughout epidemics.

Professor Hayward said the results of the Imperial College study that showed weaker omicron mutations could lead to the conclusion that older people would be less severely affected, but the risk of serious illness is much higher in older people who are congenitally at risk anyway.

I told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that we haven’t really seen the data older people need to know.

It’s undeniably good news, but I don’t think we’re out of danger. It looks like we could downgrade it from a hurricane to a very severe storm.

Professor Hayward adds that the NHS is already massively overextended and will only get worse.

He said: I think it makes the public health message difficult. A few things to remember are that the severity is halved, but with Omicron’s case count doubling every two or three days, if you want to, you’ll probably get less than a week of extra time in terms of relieving pressure on the NHS if you want. not.

The other is to explain that even if the individual risk is low, much can still be done to protect the most vulnerable older people, those with chronic diseases. You can do a lot to protect the NHS. , and by being far more careful in both aspects of the close contacts we have, we can do a lot to protect our services.

Professor Hayward said that in the previous wave of COVID-19, transmission started in young adults and moved into age groups, so it’s unrealistic to think that there could be a massive surge among young adults without reaching older and more vulnerable adults. Because he warned people to avoid big parties during the festival.

He added that older people also got their first three doses of the vaccine and that the antibodies will have more time to start to weaken.

Professor Hayward said events such as large parties that could be held on New Year’s Eve would be of great help to the Omicron variant.

We still have to be careful about Christmas. In my opinion, the best gift you can give your elderly relative this year is in many ways the negative side stream before you go. So we still have to think about protecting those who are vulnerable and we have to think about protecting The NHS told the BBC Today program that it will take some sacrifice.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT-1 program at Imperial College London and head of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine, said there are many cases and, sadly, some of them become seriously ill and eventually lead to hospitalization. .

He told Sky News: Since the beginning of December we have seen a very dramatic increase in prevalence across the country, but the R number is now well above one, especially across London.

The exponential increase in infection is absolutely driven by the Omicron strain.

Professor Elliott explained that this is encouraging news from the point of view of hospital cases, that infections can be less severe when they occur, but added: Above 100,000, more cases means more pressure (on health care).

Fewer people may become seriously ill or be hospitalized, but there are still many cases that can happen, which of course can put a strain on health care.

