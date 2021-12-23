US plans to warn Ukraine of Russian invasion in real time





The first thing we can do is real-time actionable intelligence that says: The Russians are breaking through the wall, said Evelyn Farkas, who served as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Eurasia in the Obama administration. We tell them, and they use that to target the Russians.

She said we’ve been nervous about this in the past.

One potential problem with providing actionable intelligence, US officials acknowledge, is that it could cause Ukraine to first strike the kind of scenario Western officials believe Mr. Putin was trying to sell to the Russian public.

This summer, Mr Putin argued in an article that the Russians and Ukrainians were one people and said that the formation of a Ukrainian state hostile to Moscow was comparable in its consequences to the use of weapons of mass destruction. against us.

He continually portrayed the Ukrainian government as the aggressor, backed by the West. But if Russian tanks cross the border and Ukraine targets them, it will be difficult for Mr. Putin to make that argument. Russian disinformation campaigns have attacked the Ukrainian government and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of creating a humanitarian crisis in the east of the country, where Ukrainian government forces have been fighting Russian-led separatists for years, Western officials said.

Last Friday, Mr Putin codified what he had long been telling American and European officials at meetings, demanding that the United States and its allies cease all military activity in Eastern Europe and Central Asia under of a Cold War-like security deal. The fact that the request came when Russian troops were at the Ukrainian border explicitly linked the deployment to a possible invasion, US officials said.

US and NATO officials privately rejected key demands of the Russian proposal, which came in the form of a draft treaty suggesting that NATO should offer written guarantees that it would not expand. further east towards Russia and would not end all military activity in the former Soviet republics.

Understanding the escalating tensions over Ukraine Map 1 of 5

Disturbing warnings. Russia called the strike a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of further intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict.

The position of the Kremlins. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly described NATO’s eastward expansion as an existential threat to his country, said the military build-up in Moscow was a response to deepening Ukraine’s partnership with the alliance.

But the United States has also entered talks with Moscow for January, in which officials have said they will tackle the range of complaints detailed by Russia. On Wednesday, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov. Ukraine has sought NATO membership for years, a move that would infuriate Russia, but despite the delay, the United States has been reluctant to withdraw Ukraine’s membership from the table.

