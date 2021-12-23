



The UK Health Security Agency’s findings add new evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than other COVID strains.

Preliminary data show that people with the omicron strain of coronavirus are 50 to 70 percent less likely to require hospitalization than those with the delta strain.

The findings of the UK Health Security Agency’s study, published on Thursday, add to new evidence that Omicron causes a milder disease than other strains, but spreads faster and is better evacuated from vaccines.

Based on the UK case, the agency estimates that Omicron patients are 31 to 45% less likely to go to a hospital emergency room and 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to a hospital compared to people with delta, the agency found.

He cautioned that the analysis was preliminary and highly uncertain due to the small number of Omicron patients in the hospital and the fact that most of them were young.

As of 20 December, 132 people have been hospitalized in the UK for Omicron, of which 14 between the ages of 52 and 96 have died.

Scientists warn that Omicron spreads much faster than Delta and may be better avoided by vaccines and needs to be reduced in severity.

Institutional studies show that booster doses of the vaccine against symptomatic omicron infection appear to weaken after about 10 weeks, but protection against hospitalization and serious illness is likely to last longer.

UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harris said the analysis shows encouraging early signs that people with the omicron mutation may have a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those with other mutations.

But she adds that the current cases in the UK are very high, and that even a relatively low rate that requires hospitalization can cause a significant number of people to become seriously ill.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new information on Omicron is encouraging, but it is not yet clear how much the risk is reduced compared to Delta.

This analysis found that Omicron patients were 20 to 68% less likely to require hospital care than Delta patients, according to two studies by researchers at Imperial College London and Scotland.

Data from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, suggest that Omicrons may be milder there.

But even if initial research proves it, a new strain could still overwhelm the healthcare system with a huge number of infections.

The UK Health Department said Omicron appears to be able to reinfect people more easily than previous strains, and that 9.5% of Omicron cases found in people who already have COVID-19 are likely an underestimated number.

Countries around the world are now closely watching the UK, where Omicron dominates and the number of COVID-19 cases soared by more than 50% in a week.

The UK reported 119,789 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an all-time high during the pandemic and surpassing 100,000 in just two days.

The National Bureau of Statistics estimated that between December 16 and December 16, about one in 45 people in British households was infected with the coronavirus, which is the highest level in the pandemic.

The UK government this month restored the rule requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to present a certificate of immunization or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded places to slow the spread of Omicron.

The government said Thursday it won’t impose new restrictions before Christmas, but will soon do so. As the data suggests, with the hope that Vaccine Booster will be a bulwark against Omicron, it has set a goal of providing a third dose to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of December.

