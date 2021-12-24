Covid: UK breaks record of reported coronavirus cases for a day in a row





The UK broke the record for the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two days in a row since the pandemic.

The UK government said the number of cases reported daily is increasing over the past week, with an additional 119,789 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK as of 9 a.m. Thursday, the UK government said.

The daily increase in new cases was the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, breaking the previous record set on Wednesday of 106,122.

The latest data also reported that an additional 147 people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are currently 173,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday that there are now 90,906 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the UK after 16,817 confirmed.

The latest figures come as Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed that there will be no further announcements about coronavirus restrictions in the UK before Christmas. No further announcements are planned this week, he said.

Listen to podcasts from ITV News – Coronavirus: What you need to know

Javid welcomed the initial findings that the Omicron variant could cause less severe disease than the Delta variant, but warned that it could still lead to serious hospital admissions.

The health minister’s comments came two days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised no further action before the holiday, but did not specify whether the new guidelines would take effect the week after December 25.

UK

There have been 107,055 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 10,011,650.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Korea increased by 125, bringing the total to 128,414.

As of Wednesday, 7,080 coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospitals and 745 are on artificial respiration.

Wales

In Wales, 3,292 additional COVID-19 tests were confirmed, bringing the total to 570,288.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 increased by 10. There are 6,535 deaths from COVID-19 in Wales.

Authorities reported that 346 patients had been hospitalized for COVID-19, 31 of whom were on ventilators.

The Granite City

Scottish authorities have reported 6,215 new Covid infections and 11 additional deaths related to the virus.

On Wednesday, there were 536 Covid patients in the hospital and 40 in ventilated beds.

Scotland has had a total of 824,088 coronavirus cases and 9,812 Covid-related deaths since early last year.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, an additional 3,227 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 254 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital. Twenty-six were in ventilated beds.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Korea is 336,895 and the death toll is 2,959.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-23/uk-records-largest-ever-daily-rise-in-covid-cases-with-119789-reported The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos