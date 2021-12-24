White House reiterates US ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine





“We have made it clear that there will be significant consequences” if Russia attacks, the official said. The sanctions would be closely coordinated with American allies and partners and would seriously harm the Russian economy, the official said. Such a move would also have the effect of bringing NATO’s capabilities closer to Russia.

In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss used similar language, stressing that any incursion would be “a massive strategic mistake and would be fought with force, including sanctions coordinated with our allies.” She condemned Russia’s “aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric” against Ukraine and NATO, adding that UK support for Ukraine was “unwavering”.

The United States and Russia both indicated on Thursday that the ball is in each other’s court when it comes to deterring an invasion of Ukraine, showing little sign that a diplomatic deal is imminent then that Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to mass forces near the Ukrainian border – despite a direct warning from President Joe Biden earlier this month of de-escalation.

Speaking just hours after Putin’s year-end marathon press conference, in which he said Russia’s actions would depend on “unconditional guaranteeing Russia’s security today and on the future by the United States and NATO, ”the US official said the Biden administration was ready to discuss some of Russia’s concerns.

But the official said Russia has made certain demands “which they know we will never be able to accept.” And in an apparent rebuke of Russian officials’ insistence in recent days to only engage in bilateral talks with the United States, the official said any dialogue “must also take place in full coordination with our allies.” .

Still, the official said, “the Biden administration is ready to engage with Russia through multiple channels from early January.” The date and time for the discussions have not yet been set.

Putin accuses the West of raising tensions

At his annual year-end press conference on Thursday, Putin turned away when asked if Russia was planning to invade Ukraine. “How would the Americans react if, on their border with Canada, we deployed our missiles?” he told reporters. “It’s a matter of security, and you know our red lines.”

“They outright deceived us. Five waves of NATO expansion. There they are, now in Romania and Poland, with weapons systems,” Putin added.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rebuffed Putin’s comments on Thursday: “Well, the facts are a funny thing, and the facts clearly show that the only aggression we see on the border with Russia and of Ukraine is military strengthening the belligerent rhetoric of the leader of Russia. ”

Psaki added that NATO “is a defensive alliance, not an aggressive alliance. There is no evidence to the contrary, to suggest anything to the contrary, on the part of the United States or NATO members, and of course our efforts are to work with and defend our partners in l ‘NATO. “

Adding to the diplomatic turmoil surrounding the crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Truss and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday about Russian aggression and the consequences they would be prepared for. to be imposed in the event of an invasion.

The White House said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with Ukraine Presidential Administration Chief Andriy Yermak on Thursday, discussing “their shared concerns and common approach to strengthening Russia’s military near of the Ukrainian border “. The White House statement said Sullivan also “underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Aggressive movements from Moscow

Other Russian military units have been dispatched to the border area in recent days, sources close to intelligence told CNN. The latest US intelligence assessments place more than 50 so-called “battalion tactical groups” deployed on and around the Ukrainian border.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have also seen evidence that Russia has started hijacking commercial air and rail systems to support the military effort, although similar air and rail activity was visible in the spring during the last military build-up of Russia, which was eventually withdrawn.

Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a binding commitment that NATO will not expand further east and allow Ukraine to join the alliance military, according to a draft proposal posted online last week by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The senior administration official told reporters on Thursday that “we do not plan to negotiate in public” and declined to say which aspects of Russia’s proposals were open to negotiation.

“I expect we will have our substantial response in these talks” in January, the official said. “We have not responded in substance to the proposals that have been made, except to say (…) that there are clearly things that have been proposed on which we will never agree, and I think the Russians probably know this on some level. We think there are other areas where we can maybe explore what’s possible. “

This story was updated with further developments on Thursday.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

