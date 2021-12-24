



Vic finally decided to hang up his keyboard and end “Ask Vic”. The end of an era will say some. Do any of you have any stories that you would like to share with us about how they impacted your life or something you will always remember from you? After all, memories make us rich. Hopefully the Packers will summon “the thing” in order to achieve FULL CONSISTENCY along the entire length. Next time I see someone playing soccer outside my window, I’ll make sure I close the blinds in their honor.

I have always enjoyed my little conversations with Vic during my Presse-Gazette days. He is a football encyclopedia and a wonderful storyteller. Vic couldn’t have been more gracious when I first came aboard in 2016. In Insider Inbox, we stand on the shoulders of the giant who worked the farm fields from which we cultivate our words today. I wish Vic an overabundance of happiness in his next chapter.

Hey boys, I just wanted to yell Vic for posting the latest edition of his blog yesterday. I am very grateful for the culture and community he created during his time in Britain and thank you both for continuing what has now become a tradition.

We have to continue this thing.

I know it’s a weekly league, but these last three games scare me. Two of the three have their seasons on the line and the third brings us home after starting to find success and identity as a team lately. Healthy and hot are two things you want in January, but why is it so hard to be both? Seems like the two are never in the same room at the same time.

Don’t be afraid, Jack. Be confident. Have some confidence in your team.

What do you think of Kevin Stefanski and his Browns coaching staff? What areas are they good at? Where can they improve?

Smart scheme, smart team. I didn’t know much about Stefanski when the Browns hired him and raised my eyebrows a bit at the time, but his system works. I also have a lot of respect for Alex Van Pelt and everything he has accomplished. Cleveland has guns on both sides of the ball, with Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett being some of the best in their respective positions. He’s a dangerous opponent who needs this game to keep his playoff hopes alive.

Frogger from Marinette, WI

All I want for Christmas is Aaron Rodgers and ____ break Favre’s touchdown record. Fill in the holes. Mine is Big Dog. Yours?

Rodgers mentioned on “The Pat McAfee Show” how cool it would be to have his record 443rd touchdown pass on the same play as he and Davante Adams connected together on their record 66th touchdown pass, passing Rodgers and Jordy Nelson together. As cool as it is to see Lewis doing it, it would be fitting for No.443 to go to No.17.

Hey Wes: No question, just a comment. I pity the fool of the opposing defense who calls Marcedes Lewis “the old man”. The Big Dawg can still hunt! Now grab the record and beat the Browns!

Lewis is like that dependable old Chevrolet Silverado that keeps getting you where you need to be.

To those who watched McAfee this week, A-Rod seemed energetic, confident and proud to be a Green Bay Packer. As a Packers fan, I can’t help but smile when I hear how he perceives the Packers brand. Through all the chaos we’ve witnessed it’s clear that he enjoys being a part of this great organization and one that I believe resonates with fans no matter what the future holds.

Rodgers’ line on the double-edged sword that opposing teams face when coming to Lambeau Field or having to greet the Packers and their rabid fans have been perhaps my favorite lyrics this year. Because it is very true. He looks like a guy who is thrilled to be back in the title race for the third year in a row with a dressing room he enjoys. For all the injuries and adversity the Packers have faced, the common thread throughout the season has been the tight-knit nature of this dressing room. These players in this locker room want to win for each other.

