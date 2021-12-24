Covid: UK infections hit another high, hitting 119,000 in 24 hours.





Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The UK has reported another record-breaking case of Covid-19, with nearly 120,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

Today, the number of 119,789 is the highest daily number since the epidemic began, and the number of infected people exceeded 100,000 for two days in a row.

However, actual figures may be higher due to technical issues. This means that the number of tests being performed is underreported.

An additional 147 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 106,122 patients and 140 deaths yesterday.

Meanwhile, the NHS England reported that as of 8 a.m. on the same day, a total of 2,097 people were hospitalized in London due to COVID-19.

Across the UK, 7,114 patients were admitted to hospitals, the highest number since November 4 and an increase of 11% per week.

Two major studies show that people are less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron Covid strain (Photo: PA)

The second highest in the UK was 34,336 on 18 January and the highest in London was 7,917 on the same day.

Hospital admissions are on the rise, but studies have confirmed that Omicron is less severe than the Delta strain.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) today announced that it is estimated that people with Omicron are 45% less likely to attend an A&E and 70% less likely to be hospitalized compared to Delta.

The findings are broadly similar to estimates made yesterday by researchers at Imperial Colleges in Scotland and London.

In a study across Scotland, scientists found that this variant was associated with a two-thirds lower risk of hospitalization compared to delta.

A separate study by Imperial College London found that people with the new strain are up to one in five less likely to need hospitalization.

A government source told The Daily Telegraph that the study weakens the evidence for restrictions after Christmas.

However, the researchers add that while Omicron appears less serious, it is offset in part by the fact that it is more contagious because current coronavirus vaccine crops are less effective against it.

HSA said today that protection against symptomatic omicrons begins to weaken 10 weeks after the booster jab.

However, protection against serious illness is thought to last longer.

The analysis also showed that booster jab provided more protection against infection compared to the first two doses alone.

The NHS is racing to provide a booster to all adults in the UK before the end of the year after data shows that two doses aren’t enough to prevent omicrons.

There are currently over 31.6 million booster doses and tertiary doses in the UK, with 6.2 million doses administered in the last 7 days.

The government has so far argued that a booster rollout and current Plan B measures could prevent Omicron’s overwhelming hospitals.

Government confirms that it will not announce new coronavirus measures before Christmas (Photo: PA)

Wales and Scotland have already announced post-Christmas restrictions, but Boris Johnson is not expected to make a decision on England until after Boxing Day.

However, as December 27 and 28 are public holidays and Congress takes about two days to recall, the measure may not take effect until around December 29 as early as December.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has accused the paralyzed prime minister of failing to cope with soaring infection rates.

But all the new measures are likely to face a backlash from Conservative lawmakers last week, with only 100 protesting against nightclub face masks and COVID-19 passports.

A source told the Financial Times that guidelines were possible before 2022, but legally enforceable measures will not come into effect before 2022.

Whitehall officials told the newspaper that they will struggle to see regulations begin before the new year.

