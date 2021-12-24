Transfer Talk – Tottenham consider US star Weston McKennie as January option





Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could trade Italy for England in the January window. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip about who is moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to Winter Window 2022.

TOP STORY: Spurs prepare for January move for McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The charge is said to be led by Antonio Conte, who is looking for a versatile player like McKennie in the middle to help implement his style of play in north London.

It also comes with Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli, all potentially exiting Spurs.

They won’t be able to sign McKennie on the cheap, however, after Juventus paid Schalke $ 4.5million to sign him initially on loan, then 18.5million over three years, plus 6.5million in potential add-ons. , to make the movement permanent.

Moreover, coach Massimiliano Allegri sees the USA international as someone he can call on, having played the 23-year-old 18 times this season in midfield and on the right wing with a return of two. goals.

McKennie would stay put if it was just Allegri, but he’s still not considered completely non-transferable, the story adds.

With Juventus in dire financial straits and in need of funds to recruit rookies, the Italian outlet suggests that an offer of 30-35million could be enough to see McKennie leave.

TRADE PAPER

– Ousmane Dembele will extend his contract with Barcelona next week, Diario Sport reports, with his existing contract ending in the summer of 2022.

Much has been said about the Frenchman’s future, with Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool all having been linked with him at times. However, the report says the winger wants to stay put and will suffer a pay cut to stay with the Blaugrana for five seasons.

– Sevilla are now among the clubs looking to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Uruguay forward has received a lot of attention ahead of the January transfer window, with Barcelona and Corinthians among the other clubs aiming to get him away from Old Trafford.

– Leeds United, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all looking to sign FC Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as reported by MLSsoccer.com.

However, with Salzburg having reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, a decision in January is considered highly unlikely as the USA international is seen as a key player in their success.

– West Ham United, Newcastle United, Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion all hope to sign Orlando City SC forward Daryl Dike, according to TeamTalk.

Dike, who has represented the USMNT eight times, is also wanted by Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion after the couple worked together at Barnsley.

– AC Milan are keeping an eye on Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, Calciomercato said, with the Rossoneri showing their interest when he was at Heart of Midlothian.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, having already scored five goals, which has also caught the attention of Manchester City, Celtic and Burnley.

