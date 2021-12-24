The UK Daily Covid Case broke another record with 119,789 people.





The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the UK has hit a new record high.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the government said there had been 119,789 cases of coronavirus confirmed in laboratories, with an additional 147 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The recorded COVID-19 case rate across the UK on Wednesday crossed 100,000 for the first time since the epidemic began.

The UK has reached an all-time high of COVID-19 infections, but the government has said no further restrictions will be put in place before Christmas.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that around 1.4 million people in the UK have contracted the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest since a similar figure began in the fall of 2020.

The data came hours after Sajid Javid told broadcasters that the government had no plans to announce any further restrictions on UK restrictions this week.

This comes after NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis warned that the service is at war with the Omicron strain sweeping across the country.

Javid welcomed the study that Omicron could cause less severe disease than previous strains, but warned that it could still lead to serious hospital admissions.

ONS said that in recent weeks the proportion of people who test positive for COVID-19 is estimated to have increased in all parts of the UK except the Northeast, Southwest and West Midlands, where trends are uncertain.

New figures from NHS England show that one in five patients last week waited at least 30 minutes for an ambulance team to be delivered to an A&E staff at a UK hospital, according to new figures from NHS England.

According to a recent ONS estimate, in the UK by December 16, around 1 in 45 people in private households had contracted the coronavirus, up from 1 in 60 people the week before.

That’s about 1.2 million people, the highest number since ONS began estimating the UK’s infection level in May 2020.

This is breaking news and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

