Omicron begins to slow US economy as consumer spending is flagged





The number of diners seated at restaurants nationwide fell 15% in the week ending Dec. 22 compared to the same period in 2019, a more pronounced drop than at the end of November, according to data from the site. OpenTable reservation. The hotel occupancy rate in the United States was 53.8% for the week ended Dec. 18, slightly below the level of the week before, according to STR, a global hotel data and analysis company.

The increase in the number of cases is leading many businesses to close for a short time, entertainment venues canceling shows, universities moving online classes, and offices delaying or canceling plans to reopen.

We’re still on track for very strong consumption in Q4, but now I’m seeing that momentum continue to fade, said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies LLC.

Yet low unemployment, substantial savings, and sharply rising wages give Americans money to spend. Many are also eager to go out and reunite with family after nearly two years of social distancing protocols. In the 10 days leading up to December 22, the number of travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints was more than double the number of passengers traveling in the same period of 2020, although still below levels of 2019.

Employers are hanging on to workers in a tight labor market. Unemployment claims, an indicator of layoffs, remained unchanged at 205,000 during the week ended Dec. 18, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims hover near the lowest level in more than half a century despite growing concerns over Omicron.

Consumers increased their spending 0.6% last month, a slowdown from 1.4% growth in October, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Economists attributed part of the November slowdown to consumers shifting their holiday shopping a month earlier, amid warnings of potential shortages due to supply chain issues.

For now, economists expect the highly contagious variant of Omicron to cause short-term slowing in spending and broader economic growth as some people stay at home.

Many economists have lowered their growth projections for the start of 2022 amid growing concerns over the latest increase in coronavirus cases. Forecast firm Oxford Economics now expects US gross domestic product to grow at an annual rate of 2.5% in the first quarter, down from a previous estimate of 3.4% growth.

Much of the difference in production could be delayed, rather than lost altogether. Nomura economists lowered the GDP forecast for the current quarter and the first quarter of 2022, in part reflecting the weaker consumer spending forecast linked to Omicron. However, they expect growth to accelerate in the second half of next year as supply chain disruptions induced by the pandemic subside and investments in inventories that have been repulsed materialize.

While each wave of growing Covid-19 cases appears less damaging to the economy than the last, some economists say Omicron poses different threats.

While the cost of groceries, clothing, and electronics rose in the United States, prices in Japan remained low. WSJ Peter Landers is shopping in Tokyo to explain why stable prices, while good for your wallet, can be a sign of a slow growing economy. Photo: Richard B. Levine / Zuma Press; Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

For example, Omicron is hitting the northeast harder than other recent virus outbreaks. Businesses in the region tend to be more willing to impose their own restrictions to reduce the virus than some other parts of the country, said Ms Markowska of Jefferies.

The economy is also further along in the reopening process than at the start of the pandemic, meaning Omicron has the potential to reverse reopenings rather than simply delaying them, Ms Markowska said. She said office occupancy could decrease due to the spread of Omicrons, which could dampen demand for services such as cafeterias.

CNN President Jeff Zucker told staff members on Saturday that the network was closing its offices except for those who must be present to do their jobs. Ford Motor Co., Uber Technologies Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google all delayed the return to offices recently amid the spread of Omicrons.

Bars in New York and Nashville have announced temporary closures due to major infections among staff. A museum at the University of Illinois at Chicago said it would shut down for more than a month and only offer virtual tours amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Some of Broadway’s most popular shows, including Hamilton and The Lion King, have canceled performances until Christmas. Harvard University said it will start the winter semester online for three weeks to reduce campus density.

Omicron also keeps some sick workers at home for a period. This type of dynamic could further restrict the ability of factories to pump goods. Product shortages have been a major obstacle to consumers’ ability to spend.

It is not that there is a lack of demand for goods; in fact, it was one of the big surprises of 2021, said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief US economist at Citigroup Inc. It goes back to the supply chain. You just can’t get hold of these products.

A shortage of available goods could lead to higher inflation. The personal consumption expenditure price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, rose 5.7% in November from a year earlier, the fastest increase since 1982, the Commerce Department said Thursday. So-called basic prices, which exclude volatile food and energy products, rose 4.7% year-on-year in November, the highest figure since 1989.

This means that after adjusting for inflation, consumer spending was unchanged in November compared to October, and after-tax personal income fell 0.2%.

So far, rapidly rising costs don’t seem to derail consumers’ appetites to spend, although some people are concerned about the longer-term outlook for inflation.

David Esguerra, 35 from Phoenix, said he has seen prices rise rapidly. Pet grooming services, including a bath and nail trimming for her Sofie Terrier mix, have climbed to around $ 80 from $ 60 last year. Farmers’ market croissants cost around $ 6 this year, up from $ 4 in 2020, he said.

The salary increase for supply chain engineers this year was below the rate of inflation. As a result, he adjusted his spending habits. For example, he’s researched second-hand markets like Craigslist for furniture to outfit his new home, and he’s cut back on clothes, shoes, and phone accessories.

Mr. Esguerra is not too concerned about his ability to meet short-term daily needs. However, he is worried about the duration of this surge in inflation. My concern is more for the long term, how will this affect my financial future? he said. Is inflation going to stay high?

The weakening of fiscal stimulus could also influence some contours of the economy’s growth path. After the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, the federal government responded with extended unemployment benefits of up to an additional $ 600 per week, several rounds of stimulus checks and an increase in the child tax credit from 2021 through. at $ 1,600 per child.

The Americans are now managing a large pile of extra money that they have accumulated as a result of the government’s stimulus measures. As they deplete their savings, some workers may re-enter the workforce and help companies fill vacancies and meet production needs. With a much smaller share of workers’ incomes coming from government stimulus spending, wage growth will become a more important source of purchasing power in the coming months.

Write to Sarah Chaney Cambon at [email protected] and Harriet Torry at [email protected]

