Intel is the latest US company to apologize to China while championing social justice in its country





Find out what clicks on FoxBusiness.com.

Intel apologized for dissuading suppliers from doing business with China’s Xinjiang region, after letter posted on its website sparked backlash from a Chinese state publication and users social media.

Citing government restrictions in several countries on products in the region, Intel said they were “necessary to ensure our supply chain does not use labor or source material from the region. goods or services of the Xinjiang region “. Now the company is trying to limit the damage to appease the anger of its Chinese customers.

AMAZON MISSED CHINESE PRESIDENT’S BOOK REVISIONS AFTER REQUESTS

“We deeply apologize for the confusion caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public,” Intel said in a statement reported by The Wall Street Journal, in which they claimed the previous letter was only published. to comply with US laws. legal requirements.

Ticker Security Last modification Modification% INTC INTEL CORP. 51.31 +0.34 + 0.67%

The statement was released around the same time the Senate passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, which prohibits the entry of goods produced by slave labor into Xinjiang or other parts of China. . US President Biden then signed the bill.

‘WOKE’ CORPORATIONS DID ‘WELCOME TO CHINA WHILE SNUBBING AMERICA’ IGNORING CHINESE GENOCIDE OUIGHOUR

Bob Swan, CEO of Intel Corp., poses for a photo at the company’s headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 (Ashley Pon / Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Ashley Pon / Bloomberg via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In the past, Intel has taken a strong social justice stand regarding domestic issues in the United States, including a May 2020 memo from CEO Bob Swan stating that black lives matter after George Floyd’s death, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“While racism may look very different in the world, one thing that doesn’t look different is that racism of any kind will not be tolerated here at Intel or in our communities,” said Swan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Today, however, Intel joins a growing list of large companies moving closer to China, despite government officials taking action against human rights violations against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. Airbnb, Coca-Cola and General Electric are among the sponsors of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The NBA has capitulated to China, speaking out against then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey after he tweeted in favor of protesters in Hong Kong.

Bob Swan, CEO of Intel Corp., listens during a TV interview with Bloomberg Studio 1.0 in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images) (David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Disney is often criticized for its alleged self-censorship in its content aimed at appeasing China. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a kissing scene in the Disney movie “Mulan” – which was shot in China’s Xinjiang region – was cut under pressure from Chinese censors.

More recently, Reuters reported that Amazon removed all reviews of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book from one of the company’s sites following a less than perfect review.

FOX Business’s Tyler Olson and Samuel Dorman contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/intel-china-apologizes-for-xinjiang-statement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos