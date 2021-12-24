British stores face paracetamol and turkey shortage ahead of Christmas





The UK is facing a paracetamol and turkey shortage ahead of Christmas, new ONS figures have been released.

Between December 17 and 20, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics covering the product’s shelf availability showed that 24% of frozen turkeys were unavailable or out of stock, compared to 25% for paracetamol.

The shortage of skilled butchers has been widely criticized by the industry in recent months for the growing risks to meat supplies during the festive season. Supply chain problems caused by Brexit and the summer pandemic have also contributed to the national shortage.

The British Meat Processors Association warned in October that turkeys will likely have to be shipped from the EU before festivals, raising threats to the general range of options available due to staff shortages due to Brexit and Covid-19. emphasized.

British Poultry Council chairman Richard Griffiths said last month that everyone who wants a bird will have one, but warned that the options would be reduced. This comes after the government relaxed immigration rules in September to provide more than 5,000 visas to foreign workers to help the poultry industry spend Christmas well.

We streamline our products and reduce variety, which benefits the overall volume. He added that he will focus on whole birds and very simple crowns and roasts.

The ibuprofen and chocolate selection box is one of the most scarce items for the festive season.

(Getty)

ONS says beer and fresh fruits and vegetables are among the most widely sold products during the festive season, while ibuprofen and chocolate select boxes are among the items facing the highest shortages.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that as the winter cold season converges with the rapidly spreading omicron variant, drugs like paracetamol and ibuprofen have become more difficult to find.

Hoy said this was also a problem in the early days of the pandemic because people prepare for the worst.

As for supply chain issues affecting the availability of turkey, she adds that shortages of certain items have been a concern for consumers ahead of Christmas.

She said: In response, we’ve seen longer shopping periods as people stock up on items they consider essential for the festival early. Frozen turkey is coming out of the freezer and has been at number one on our list of products that are in regular short supply since November.

As the milestone approaches, it’s no surprise that researchers find that nearly a quarter of frozen turkeys have been found to be low or not available in stores.

Shortages and price increases will likely continue into the new year as pandemic-related headwinds continue to dominate the market. Inventory problems could ease somewhat as consumers begin tightening their wallet straps to combat rising inflation.

