US suspends distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been shown to be ineffective against Omicron

The US government has suspended the distribution of Covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatments manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly, saying these treatments are likely ineffective against the omicron variant, while some hospitals struggle with a limited supply of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnologys a more effective treatment.

RN Janet Gilleran prepares to treat coronavirus patient Mike Mokler with Bamlanivimab, … [+] a monoclonal antibody, at the Respiratory Infection Clinic at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, on Dec.31, 2020. Mokler said that after a colleague recently tested positive for the coronavirus, he began to feel himself- same symptomatic and tested positive shortly thereafter. Staff were preparing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, a treatment for COVID-19. (Photo by Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images Highlights

On Thursday, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced it will suspend the distribution of the Regenerons REGEN-COV treatment and the Eli Lillys treatment with bamlanivimab and etesevimab.

Regeneron and Eli Lillys treatments, while effective against previous variants of the coronavirus, are unlikely to be effective against omicron, while sotrovimab GlaxoSmithKlines treatment still appears to be effective, according to the Food and Beverage fact sheets. US Drug Administration updates Thursday.

The hiatus on Regeneron and Eli Lillys treatments will continue until new data on their effectiveness is received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the HHS said.

Use of these treatments may still be appropriate in places where omicron is less common and the supply of alternative treatment options is limited, the HHS said.

Mutations in the peak proteins of the coronavirus particles prevented the Regeneron and Eli Lillys antibodies from attaching to them, while the area of ​​the protein targeted by GlaxoSmithKlines sotrovimab is unaffected by the omicron mutations, Prevention reported.

Nicholas Capote of the pharmacy department displays treatment with Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal … [+] antibodies, at the Respiratory Infection Clinic at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, Dec.31, 2020. Staff were preparing for the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment for COVID-19. (Photo by Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

When effective, monoclonal antibody treatments can prevent serious illness or hospitalization in high-risk coronavirus patients. However, on Tuesday, some New York-area hospitals reported running out of sotrovimab as the omicron variant established its dominance in the United States. Jan. 3, according to an HHS statement. The most recent shipment of sotrovimab was distributed to U.S. states and territories based on factors such as infection and hospitalization rates, with allocations ranging from just 66 doses for Alaska to 4,242 for New York. .

Provided by an IV needle, monoclonal antibodies are lab-grown antibodies that help strengthen the body’s natural immune system as it develops its own antibodies to the virus. However, treatment does not replace a need for vaccination, the HHS said.

