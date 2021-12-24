U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce comprehensive crypto bill in 2022: report





Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of the US lawmakers behind many pro-crypto legislation, plans to introduce a comprehensive bill to manage digital assets next year.

In a report released Thursday, Bloomberg said the bill proposed by Lummis was intended to clarify the regulation of stablecoins, guide regulators as to cryptos in different asset classes, and provide protections for consumers. In addition, the US senator has reportedly proposed to create an organization under the joint jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee the crypto market.

On Twitter, Lummis called on U.S. voters to contact their respective senators to support the bill, saying she was looking for bipartisan cosponsors. The Wyoming senator, despite being a staunch conservative who voted against a commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol and not to impeach the former president, has previously worked with the Democrats Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema to try to correct the definition of broker in the infrastructure bill passed in November.

Any bill introduced in the Senate would likely require the support of at least 60 lawmakers to be put to a vote. Right now, Democrats control 50 of the 100 Senate seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to act as a tiebreaker if needed.

Related: Lines in the Sand: US Congress Brings Partisan Politics to Crypto

A Bitcoin advocate before being elected to the Senate, Lummis said she bought Bitcoin (BTC) worth between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000 under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Other members of Congress reporting crypto-exposed investments include Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, Pennsylvania Rep. Pat Toomey, Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, U.S. Rep. New Jersey Jefferson Van Drew and Florida Representative Michael Waltz.

Across the hill, progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently spoke out on social media, saying it was inappropriate for her to hold BTC or other digital assets. The Democratic House member argued that because lawmakers have access to sensitive information and upcoming politics, such investments could affect their impartiality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-lawmaker-planning-to-introduce-comprehensive-crypto-bill-in-2022-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos