UK Covid cases soared to 119,789 per day and hospitalizations increased by 1,000.





According to figures from the Ministry of Health, an additional 147 people have died from the coronavirus as the country continues to be ravaged by new strains of Omicron.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 119,789, a 35% increase in just one week, the highest since the pandemic.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that the virus has killed an additional 147 people in the days leading up to Christmas.

And there were an additional 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations when data was last submitted to the coronavirus dashboard.

Last Thursday (December 16), 88,376 cases were reported, which was at the time the highest number ever for a pandemic. The Ministry of Health recorded 146 deaths on Thursday, one less than today.

According to data from the UK Statistical Office, 1 in 45 British people are infected with the coronavirus. This is the highest estimate so far during the pandemic.

There were 106,122 confirmed cases yesterday, an increase from last Wednesday (78,610).

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said there were 16,817 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 90,906.

An Imperial College London study found that people with Omicron were 15-20% less likely to be hospitalized and 40-45% less likely to require more than one night of hospitalization than those with Delta.

However, Imperial warns that the rate at which the variant spreads seems to offset this with confirmed cases exceeding 100,000 per day for the first time.

NHS England said on 21 December that it had recorded 307 Covid-19 hospitalizations in London hospitals.

During the second wave, London’s admissions peaked on 6 January with 977 students.

Across the UK, 1,098 hospitalizations were recorded on 21 December, an increase of 35% per week and the highest number on a single day since 18 February.

The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations includes those admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours known to be infected with COVID-19 and all patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

During the second wave, London’s admissions peaked on 6 January with 977 students.

Scientists have warned that the strain could quickly spread and disrupt the NHS if stricter quarantine measures are not implemented promptly.

Imperials professor Paul Elliott also warned that the R number is now much greater than one due to Omicron.

Despite the growing number of cases, Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any new Covid restrictions for the UK until the end of Boxing Day.

Since December 27 and 28 are both public holidays and Congress takes about two days to recall, action may not be taken until around December 29 at the earliest.

Prime Minister Johnson is under pressure to act after Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have announced strict measures as soon as Boxing Day approaches.

However, he believes the Cabinet has delayed the announcement until December 27 at the latest after arguing, and the data shows that the Omicron variant is less serious.

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday denounced Boris Johnson as paralyzed and urged him to tackle the soaring infection rate.

However, Conservative lawmakers are passive about the prospects for the new regulations, with only 100 protesting against nightclub masks and COVID-19 passports.

A source told the FT that the legally enforceable measures won’t come into effect before 2022.

Whitehall officials told the newspaper that they will struggle to see regulations begin before the new year.

The prime minister has previously considered returning pubs and restaurants to a two-stage-style move that is only served outdoors.

Indoor gatherings are also restricted in line with these measures, urged by SAGE advisers.

However, the source told the FT: The prime minister has not yet considered the options. There is not yet enough data to justify further restrictions.

NHS provider chief executive Chris Hopson has warned that the number of unvaccinated people in the ICU has been a source of frustration and that health care workers are “already working beyond full scope.”

Labor today called for urgent action to prevent closures by covering up live events, plays and music.

Nearly 9,000, all of the nation’s top ten regions span a narrow stretch from Brixton through Clapham to Tooting.

Shadow Culture Minister Lucy Powell called for an urgent review of the live event reinsurance plan to expand to faster payouts, wider coverage and more situations under the Cultural Restoration Fund.

“Pantos and other cultural events at Christmas are a great British tradition and are currently at risk as many production and live events are experiencing sharp declines in demand and often cancellations due to COVID-19,” she said.

The government must take further steps to support the sector before it becomes a nightmare before Christmas for freelancers and workers who should be making this year’s boom, with many of the country’s treasured theaters and performance venues disappearing.

SAGE warned Boris Johnson to decide on Covid restrictions ‘soon’, but he postponed it.

