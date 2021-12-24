Passport Fees Set To Increase By $ 20, Says US Department Of State





It seems not much is escaping the scourge of inflation these days – and that will soon include U.S. passports.

On December 27, the fee for a U.S. passport book will increase by $ 20 for all customers, the U.S. State Department said.

Why the price hike?

In a tweet, the State Department said, “The fee hike is necessary to ensure that we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world. “

How much will it cost you in total? There are several personal factors that go into the cost calculation, including what type of passport you want, whether you are renewing or getting your first, and how quickly you need it.

An example: for an adult renewing a US passport book by mail, the current fee is $ 110. Adding the extra 20 dollars starting next week gives you $ 130, an increase of 18.2%.

By way of comparison, consumer price inflation rose 6.8% excluding seasonality over the 12 months ended in November.

You can quickly find out how much it will cost you with this Department of State fee calculator. And you can view a PDF table of passport fees here.

Mail vs Online

Even at the end of 2021, mail remains the standard way to get a passport.

But last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order ordering government agencies to come up with systems that provide more efficient customer service.

For current US passport holders, this would eventually allow them to renew their books entirely online.

The order gave US agencies 180 days to report on the status of their efforts to the president.

Where will this passport take you?

Before the pandemic, the United States was near the top of the “best passports” list, giving access to 184 destinations in 2019.

Then, in the summer of 2020, when the pandemic was still relatively new and borders were closed at many places, that US passport allowed you to enter a very limited number of places. Mexico and Turkey were two of the biggest travel names on a small list of options.

Since then, that list has grown – and at times shrunk – in response to the ebb and flow of the pandemic.

There are still some popular places that American citizens cannot visit for leisure travel: Japan, for example. But overall, U.S. passport holders – especially those who are fully vaccinated – have a much wider choice of foreign destinations now than a year and a half ago, even with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sparking worries around the world.

Argentina and Canada have opened up to US passport holders in recent months. Much of the Americas and Europe are open. There are lots of choices in Africa. Asia and the Australia / Pacific region still have the fewest options.

Check out the list of places American travelers can currently visit here. And check out the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid-19 risk travel warnings here.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/passport-fee-increase-us-fees-2021-renewal/11376831/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos