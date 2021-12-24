New 2022 Citroen C5 X flagship SUV to be launched in UK by spring





Citroën has a reputation for doing things in quirky ways, and that attitude is unlikely to change anytime soon. Next year, the company will launch a new comfort-focused flagship crossover called the C5 X.

To add complexity to the mix, Citroen says the C5 X will be the ultimate expression of relaxation and well-being the company has to offer, and it will do all this for 27,000, almost 16,000 less than its peers. Audi A4 Allroad.

But the C5 nameplate is a hard thing to wrap your head around. The C5 X is a different world from the functional characteristics of the C5 Aircross SUV, and is slightly more upscale thanks to its clean surfaces and minimalist, luxurious interior.

However, the C5 X shares the EMP2 platform and gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains with the C5 Aircross (and indeed other large members of the PSA side of the new Stellantis group).

The name is best described by Citroën CEO Vincent Cobe. He told us that in the past there were a lot of touring cars called C5s. We believe this is a legitimate, hedonistic offer, not the lavish offer of your dreams.

This attitude is reflected in the price. The C5 Xs 27,000 starting price will only soar by 35,000 for the plug-in hybrid version, for which you get a longer car than the Peugeot 508 SW at 4,805 mm. The wheelbase is slightly shorter at 2,785mm.

New 2022 Citroen C5 X: design and interior

Citroën’s focus on the C5 X was the spaciousness of the cabin and 545 liter trunk (again, slightly larger than the 508 SW). Citroën says that when the rear seats are folded down, the capacity rises to 1,640 liters, leaving plenty of room for a washing machine.

The C5 X is inspired by the C-Xperience concept presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The low, wide nose features a prominent double chevron in the center, while slim LED daytime running lights located above the main headlight unit extend outward towards the new V-shaped light signature.

The long bonnet has a distinctive hump in the center, while tall, narrow wheels fill arches trimmed with subtle SUV-style cladding. Unlike the C5 Aircross, there are no air bumps on the side of the car and there are some creases at the bottom of the doors. There is also a striking kick upwards from the window line above the rear wheel.

Citroën has covered the rear bumper in black plastic to pay tribute to the SUV styling language, and, somewhat oddly, the comfort-focused car has two spoilers, one at the top and one at the bottom of the rear glass. The LED lights also follow the V-shaped design on the front. All this adds to a very stylish and modern crossover and is still Citroën.

Until we got a chance to sit in the C5 X, we couldn’t confirm if Citroën had managed to make the space more spacious than we’ve seen so far in cars on the EMP2, but the claim is that it will be a worthy passenger compartment for the lounge. An area of ​​incomparable area.

The cabin comes with Citroën Premium Comfort seats with special padding such as a memory foam mattress topper. The plug-in hybrid model will be the first Citroën to introduce the new Advanced Comfort active suspension that promises a smooth ride.

Another first feature of the C5 X is the all-new 12-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, with heating and ventilation controls mounted separately below the dashboard, just like the new C4. The infotainment system also offers over-the-air updates, with 21-inch-wide gear and advanced head-up display options.

Level 2 autonomous driving technology, which combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance, and convenience features such as voice recognition, wireless smartphone charging and screen mirroring are also available.

New 2022 Citroen C5 X: engine and drivetrain

Citroen has not yet revealed all specifications for the C5 Xs engine range, but the brand has confirmed that crossovers will not be available on diesel engines.

The cheapest option is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 128bhp. On top of that is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol unit with 178bhp, and unlike the Citroën compact car, the C5 X is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On top of gasoline, there is the same plug-in hybrid system found on the C5 Aircross. The system mixes a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor and a 13.2 kWh battery pack to deliver a combined output of 222 bhp and maximum electrical output. A range of 31 miles.

But, according to Cobe, it’s likely that larger battery packs will eventually fit into the C5 X PHEV. This will evolve, he told us. Yes, we can increase the pollution-free coverage over the life of the vehicle.

The all-electric version is less likely. Cobe said: Full electricity is on our minds, but not in our plans. In three or four years, depending on battery technology and charging infrastructure, it may evolve, or it may be more appropriate.

