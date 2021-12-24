US stocks close at record high as Omicron fears ease





U.S. stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday, marking the market’s third straight advance of $ 52 billion, as promising economic data helped offset fears surrounding the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P 500 stock index rose 0.6%, after two days of increases of more than 1%. Together, the gains helped reverse steep falls on Monday and at the end of last week. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite closed 0.8% higher, leaving the index up more than 3% for the week.

The record follows a month of volatile trading. Shares have rocked considerably since the discovery of the Omicron strain in late November and a recent slide by global central banks towards tightening monetary policy. US markets will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays.

Investors digested data on Thursday suggesting the world’s largest economy remained resilient. U.S. consumers have shown they are still spending at a rapid pace, with the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy costs, jumping 4.7% on one year in November. This figure was slightly higher than the 4.5% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The first jobless claims in the United States, meanwhile, registered 205,000 last week, unchanged from the previous week, a sign that layoffs remained at low levels despite concerns over the resurgence of the pandemic.

New orders for durable goods in the United States in November rose 2.5% from the previous month, beating the 1.6% forecast by analysts.

Across the Atlantic, the Continental Stoxx Europe 600 and Frankfurt’s Xetra Dax both closed up 1%, while London’s benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 0.4 %, bringing its rise so far for December to over 4%, its best monthly performance since November 2020.

“The recent improvement in risk sentiment among global investors reflects less concern about the potential disruptive impact of the rapid spread of the new Omicron Covid variant on global growth prospects next year,” said Lee Hardman , Currency Analyst at MUFG.

While several countries have tightened restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, “market participants already appear to have decided that the threat from the rapidly advancing Omicron variant is manageable, for now,” added Bas van Geffen, strategist. at Rabobank.

This view was supported by data from South Africa, Denmark and the United Kingdom showing that a lower proportion of people infected with the Omicron variant are likely to require hospital treatment compared to cases of the Delta strain.

This improved sentiment helped spur a modest sale of safe-haven assets such as government debt. Yields on US and German 10-year benchmark bonds – which move inversely to price – climbed 0.04 percentage points to 1.49% and minus 0.26%, respectively.

The dollar barely moved against a basket of half a dozen global currencies, slipping 0.1% to a one-week low, which Hardman said reflected the more optimistic mood of investors.

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 index rose 0.7% on Thursday, even after the country locked up 13 million people in the central city of Xi’an in a bid to slow the virus ahead of the Olympics winter of 2022.

Ultra-flexible financial conditions also supported markets, which have remained easy despite the US Federal Reserve and several other central banks this month taking a more aggressive stance to tackle soaring inflation that has swept away the world’s economies.

Still, investors expect a potentially bumpy ride over the next week, as reduced trading during the holidays exacerbates any volatility caused by news about the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/74c7bed2-c9af-42bb-937c-3add4843dbdf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos