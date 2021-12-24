UK reports 1.19 Lakh COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase





The UK is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with 147,720 deaths from the virus. (file)

London:

The UK set another daily Covid-19 daily infection record thanks to an Omicron strain on Thursday.

About 119,789 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a number of 106,122, just one day after the first surpassing 100,000.

Statistics Canada estimates that nearly 1.4 million UK households have contracted the coronavirus in the week ending December 16, the highest figure for a pandemic that began in early 2020.

Hospital admissions are also increasing, albeit more slowly than the previous wave, especially in London.

Nevertheless, Health Minister Sajid Javid said “there is encouraging news because initial reports show that the risk of hospitalization is lower than Delta.”

Two preliminary studies in the UK pointed this out.

“It’s not clear how much the risk has been reduced, but if the number of cases is very high, there could still be significant hospitalizations,” Javid warned.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not introduce tougher regulations in the UK ahead of Christmas, but instead focused on a campaign to strengthen vaccine protection through a booster program.

More than 30 million people in the UK have received a booster jab as Johnson sets an ambitious goal of providing a booster jab to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of the year.

However, other UK regions have tightened their antivirus measures, and Scotland announced on Thursday that nightclubs would be closing their nightclubs starting next week, including New Year’s Eve, due to a surge in cases.

The Scottish government has said clubs must close from 5 am on Monday.

Edinburgh has already canceled the spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks display known in Scotland as Hogmanay.

Scotland’s Deputy Minister John Swinney said the nightclub closure would be “a short period of time until it could be back to normal operation”, along with financial support.

He added that nightclubs could continue to operate as long as they only provide table service and social distancing.

British Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Scotland may face a “tsunami of infection” and has announced measures including a 500-person limit on outdoor events hitting sports facilities from 26 December.

