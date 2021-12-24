US, Russia move closer to Ukraine talks as Moscow gathers troops





The United States and Russia have moved closer to convening talks on the tensions surrounding Ukraine, although U.S. officials have warned that Moscow is continuing to build up its forces for possible military action against its neighbor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that US and Russian officials will meet in January in Geneva. The United States has also offered talks, and the two sides are still trying to resolve differences over how to structure the negotiations and which channels to use, US officials said.

The United States has threatened to take tough measures, including tough economic sanctions and capacity building for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the territory of its Eastern European members to deter an attack Russian. Nonetheless, officials in the Biden administration have said they are ready to hold talks to defuse tensions.

At the same time, US officials said the number of Russian battalion tactical groups near the border with Ukraine has risen to 53, from an estimated 50 in recent weeks, and troop build-up is continuing. Each group has about 800 men.

A US official said intelligence analysts now consider Russian intervention more likely than they did several weeks ago. The thinking goes in this direction, said the official.

A Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region. Photo: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS

They are definitely on the move, another US intelligence official said of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

Mr Putin’s build-up of troops and talks about the negotiations leave US analysts wondering if Moscow is trying to pressure President Biden to make concessions or prepare military action in the hope that his demands will will not be satisfied. The Biden administration’s repeated calls for the de-escalation of Russia have gone unheeded.

A military escalation along the Ukrainian border further strained ties between Russia and the United States, after clashes over cybercrime, expulsions of diplomats and a migrant crisis in Belarus. The WSJ explains what is driving the wedge between Washington and Moscow. Composite Photo / Video: Michelle Inez Simon

President Biden sought to lay the groundwork for what he called a stable and predictable relationship with Russia during his June summit meeting in Geneva with Mr. Putin.

That plan was canceled when Russia began moving additional forces near Ukraine in November. Earlier this month, the Kremlin called on NATO to reverse its previous statements that Ukraine and Georgia would one day join the alliance and end military ties with these former Soviet republics and others. regions that were part of the former Soviet Union.

Mr Biden has rejected the demands, which US officials say would provide a Russian sphere of influence along its periphery, while offering to talk about security concerns on both sides.

Newsletter Sign-Up

In today’s newspaper

A complete list, with links, of each article in the Journal du jour.

In a briefing for reporters on Thursday, a senior administration official expressed hope that talks could begin in early January. He reiterated that a Russian attack would also result in strict economic sanctions, more military equipment for Ukraine and a strengthened military posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

If Russia goes ahead with what may be underway, we and our allies are prepared to impose severe costs that would hurt the Russian economy and lead to exactly what it says it does not want: more NATO capabilities, no less, closer to Russia, no further, the official said.

Russia has so far given no sign of being deterred by the threats. Speaking at his annual press conference in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian president said Russia’s actions will depend on the course of the negotiations and on Russia’s unconditional provision of security, now and in the future. .

A new NATO move eastward is unacceptable, Mr Putin said at the nearly four-hour press conference. They are on the doorstep of our house. Is this an excessive demand to stop attacking weapons systems near us? Is there anything unusual about this?

The bellicose tone of recent statements by Mr. Putin and some Russian officials has led some analysts to conclude that the threat of sanctions has not been a deterrent and that Moscow is preparing its public for possible military intervention.

“Economic punishment will not deter Russia”

Jeffrey Edmonds, one of the main Russian advisers in the Obama administration when Russia annexed Crimea

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, annexing Crimea and instigating a separatist rebellion in the eastern Donbass region. Since then, the United States has imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on about 735 people, including about 75 designations for activities beyond Ukraine, according to the Congressional Research Service. All of these barely made a dent, said a former official, who worked on Russian policy for the Obama administration.

Economic punishment will not deter Russia, said Jeffrey Edmonds, one of the Obama administration’s top Russian advisers when Russia annexed Crimea. From their point of view, no financial penalty compensates for the existential crisis of the American army sitting on their borders.

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine that US officials estimate at around 100,000 and project that could reach 175,000 for an invasion, with the battalion’s tactical groups operating as front-line forces.

Officials in the Biden administration have said their sanctions will be much tougher than those imposed in the past and have sought to get that message across to Moscow. Mr Biden said he told Mr Putin that the sanctions his administration was preparing were like never before. But US officials have not publicly clarified what sanctions have been coordinated with the allies.

Fixing a date and place for the talks has also been a problem. The Russian side initially offered direct talks with the United States

The United States, however, has sought to avoid the impression that discussions of what might amount to a further division of Europe into spheres of influence would take place without the participation of American allies. The administration proposed that the talks proceed through three existing channels: bilateral negotiations in Geneva and parallel discussions in the NATO-Russia Council forum to address security concerns and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, an intergovernmental organization that mandates issues such as arms control, human rights and fair elections.

—Warren P. Strobel contributed to this article.

Write to Michael R. Gordon at [email protected], Vivian Salama at [email protected] and Ann M. Simmons at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-russia-move-closer-to-talks-over-ukraine-as-moscow-amasses-troops-11640296717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos