As a first step against communism, British drivers hit the ban on private car ownership!





Rep. Harrison of Copeland called for abandoning “the twentieth-century mindset around personal vehicle ownership” and said it was “surprising” that nearly two-thirds of car trips are made by lone drivers. She stressed the importance of UK roads introducing “greater flexibility through personal choice and low-carbon shared transport” such as bike-sharing initiatives, car clubs, e-scooters and digital demand-responsive transport services like Uber.

Richard Dilks, CEO of shared transport activist CoMoUK, welcomed Harrison’s comments and said it showed that shared transport is on the government’s agenda.

“By encouraging people to use more public and active modes of travel, governments can reduce demand for privately owned cars and help achieve the country’s net zero strategy,” he added.

However, in a survey of 3,276 Express.co.uk readers from December 21 to 23, 91% of voters said that the city should not ban owning a car.

One reader, Mitchell, said:

But other voters have questioned why city dwellers want to own cars.

One Express voter said: “I’m sure I wouldn’t have a car if I had lived in central London. why me? Why someone?”

When asked if readers would be interested in participating in a car-sharing initiative, 88% said they would not, 8% said they would, and 4% did not.

One reader Ken Maid pointed out the dangers of using shared transportation in the Covid-19 era.

They said: “I’m not going to take public transport with all these viruses. It is a policy that cannot be achieved at all,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Department of Transport, Harrison said at the Collaborative Mobility annual shared transport conference that the UK must “reduce the novelty of shared mobility and raise the standard to make it as easy, convenient and accessible as possible”. .

She added: “I think the benefits are really important. From cleaner air to a healthier population, it provides greater connectivity for more people wherever they live.”

In October, London’s ultra-low-emission district tax extended from 21 sq km in central London to the outskirts of London, affecting a 225 sq km area.

The move aims to encourage city dwellers to move away from owning private cars and use public transport to reduce toxic air pollution.

Since the introduction of the ULEZ in 2019, there have been 44,100 fewer polluting vehicles driving in the zone each day and a 44% reduction in toxic NO2 concentrations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made air pollution a top priority. Air pollution causes 4,000 premature deaths annually in cities and up to 36,000 deaths in the UK.

He told BBC London: “It is a matter of life and death. We cannot afford to wait any longer.”

The ULEZ expansion comes as Portsmouth is the latest city to introduce measures to tackle air pollution, as other cities seek to introduce similar auto tax measures.

Portsmouth will launch the Clean Air Zone on November 29th, with a £10 fee for highly polluted private vehicles and taxis.

Birmingham City Council has announced a “transformative” transportation plan that will turn the bustling city into a mega-low-traffic area and introduce new zero-emission buses and more bike lanes.

