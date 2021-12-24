UK considers fourth covid jab after Israel and Germany announce additional vaccines





Scientists look at Omicron’s hospitalization and the immunity gained by the third injection before making a decision (Photo: REX)

The UK is considering launching a fourth coronavirus vaccine to contain the Omicron cases, following Germany and Israel.

Experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) are looking at how much difference a second booster dose will make.

Before making recommendations, we’ll look at how much immunity a hospitalization with the Omicron Covid strain and the third jab provide people with.

People with weakened immune systems may already get a fourth shot, but the elderly and other vulnerable people may soon get the shot too.

It comes after Israel announced that it would start offering a second booster to healthcare workers and everyone over the age of 60.

Prime Minister Naphthali Bennett tweeted: “The world will follow in our footsteps.

Meanwhile, Germany has ordered an additional 80 million doses as the government has given up support for booster immunizations.

More than 30 million booster shots were issued in the UK (Picture: Metro.co.uk) The UK is in a different position from Israel, which is engulfed in a much larger wave of Omicron cases (Picture: PA)

If the same continues in England, the fourth jab will be given four months after the third is executed, reports the Telegraph.

JCVI Vice-Chairman Professor Anthony Harnden said: We need to look at more data. We have a different situation with Israel and need to see more data on vaccine effectiveness and weakening immunity against hospitalization.

An Israeli health expert is now sharing the findings with the UK and says immunity to the third attack is already declining.

Professor Nadav Davidovitch, dean of public health at Ben Gurion University in Israel and member of the Infectious Disease Experts Committee, said this adds to the fourth donation case.

He said: It’s a bit like the situation with the second dose a few months ago. For this reason, some people think that people who have passed 4 months or more after the third dose should get the vaccine.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

Immunization lanes installed in Koenig-Pilsener-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany (Photo: AP)

However, he acknowledged that the situation in the UK, which has already experienced a huge wave of omicron cases compared to Israel, is somewhat different.

Another JCVI member, Professor Adam Finn, told LBC Radio: I think the people who will get the fourth jab will probably be everyone or not. I think it’s still very suspicious.

We need to see how things get through this wave and beyond.

I think older and more vulnerable people who get boosters early may need an extra jab that hasn’t been decided yet.

See also: Coronavirus

It’s still under review and discussion, and we’ll make recommendations for it at some point in the new year.

Germany’s health minister today said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases at the beginning of 2022.

Karl Lauterbach says people will need a fourth vaccine to maintain the best immune response to Covid-19

He told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany has not yet seen such a large and rapid wave of new infections in omicron variants as other European countries.

The Minister added: This will change in the new year and in the first week of January.

Health Minister Sajid Javid visited St George’s Hospital in southwest London to speak with staff and meet with COVID-19 patients being treated with new antiviral drugs. (Photo: PA) Citizens are waiting to receive COVID-19. Vaccines or boosters on NHS buses outside Asda supermarket in Farnworth near Manchester (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

The government is urging Germans to limit contact during vacations and to get vaccinated, including booster shots, if they have already received the initial vaccine.

Official figures show that 70.7% of the population received the full vaccine and 35% received a booster dose.

Protests against new epidemic restrictions and planned mandatory vaccinations have been burning in Germany over the past few weeks.

Police said about 5,000 demonstrators had gathered in central Munich late Wednesday, with some participants attacking officers. 11 people were detained.

