Former US police officer Kim Potter convicted of murdering Daunte Wright





A former U.S. police officer was convicted of manslaughter on Thursday after he shot dead a young African-American man, claiming she mistook his gun for his Taser during a traffic stop.

Kim Potter, 49, was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father, in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April.

The incident arose during the trial of white policeman Derek Chauvin, who suffocated George Floyd, who was black, in Minneapolis in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck for about nine minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Potter now faces a maximum of 15 years in prison on the first count and 10 years on the second, with sentencing due in February.

She looked down and closed her eyes briefly, but did not react otherwise when Judge Regina Chu read the guilty verdicts in court.

“Her remorse and regret for the incident is overwhelming. She poses no danger to the public,” Potter’s defense attorney Paul Engh said as he asked Chu to release her on bail until ‘to his conviction.

But Chu said Potter would remain in custody until sentencing. Her defense attorneys patted her back to console her as she was handcuffed and taken away by law enforcement.

Wright’s family said in a statement they were “relieved” that there was “some responsibility for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend.”

“From the tragic unnecessary and excessive traffic shutdown to the shooting that claimed her life, this day will remain traumatic for this family and yet another example to America of why we desperately need a change in policing, ”they said.

“Chaotic” traffic stop

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told a press conference that she felt “emotions, every emotion you can imagine” as she read the verdict.

Outside the court, supporters celebrated, danced and played music after the verdict was announced.

Potter had pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was an accident, claiming that she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser stun gun.

In a moving testimony, she described how what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop became “chaotic”.

“I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser.’ And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him, “Potter said, bursting into tears.

She said the moments that followed were largely blank.

“They have an ambulance for me and I don’t know why. And then I went there, then I was at the station. I don’t remember a lot of things after,” she said.

On Sunday April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to search for the driver of a Buick who had committed a minor traffic violation.

After realizing that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police decided to arrest him.

Wright, who was unarmed, refused to be handcuffed and restarted his car in an attempt to escape. Potter then drew what she said she thought was his Taser.

On a body-camera recording of the scene, Potter can be heard yelling “Taser” several times, before firing his gun and fatally injuring Wright.

Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests and unrest at the Brooklyn Center before Potter’s arrest eased tensions.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the state would seek a “fair” sentence for Potter.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211223-ex-us-police-officer-kim-potter-guilty-of-manslaughter-in-death-of-daunte-wright The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos