All new DVLA driving laws and rules changes that UK drivers need to know in 2022





DVLA’s new rules are set to apply to drivers in 2022 with a greater focus on sustainability, protecting pedestrians and cyclists, avoiding cell phone use and changing highway codes.

The new rules will help protect vulnerable road users (

Image: PA)

The way people use the road will change in 2022, and new rules will be set for drivers in the new year.

The purpose of the change is to protect road users, especially the most vulnerable, such as cyclists and pedestrians.

We hope that upcoming changes will affect cell phone use and make driving better for the environment.

AutoTrader has rounded up the changes and includes six important changes set to affect the car’s relationship with road users. This includes changing the way houses are built.

Read everything you need to know before changing the rules.

Speed ​​limiter The maximum speed of a car is limited.

From 6 July 2022, all new cars must have a speed limiter that limits the top speed.

The regulation, proposed by the European Commission in the General Safety Regulations, was passed into law by the European Parliament in 2019.

The UK is likely to still follow the rules, as they have followed most of the laws for new cars despite Brexit.

New cell phone law

Texting or making phone calls from the driver’s seat is already illegal, but the laws surrounding other activities on cell phones are coming soon.

Beginning in 2022, taking pictures, choosing songs, playing games and filming videos are all illegal. Even if you stop at a red light.

The driver gets a fixed penalty of 200 and the license is worth 6 points.

Electric car charger in new house New house must have EV charging station (

video:

Black Ball Media / SWNS)

By 2022, all new homes will need to be equipped with EV charging ports. The government’s goal is to increase public understanding by making the use of electric vehicles easier.

Non-residential buildings must also have ports installed. This includes supermarkets and offices.

It should also be installed in buildings undergoing major renovations with 10 or more parking spaces.

illegal fuel

As of April 1, 2022, red diesel and business biofuels returned must be converted to taxable white diesel.

The goal here is to get businesses to adopt a more energy-efficient approach and switch to more sustainable fuels.

Agricultural, horticultural, aquaculture, forestry, rail and non-commercial users of heating systems can continue to use discounted red diesel.

From 30 May 2022, Greater Manchester, together with Bradford, will introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which will begin charging for polluted vehicles entering the zone.

From 30 May 2022, Greater Manchester, together with Bradford, will introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which will begin charging for polluted vehicles entering the zone.

The move follows other UK cities with areas that prevent contaminated vehicles from entering. If you are driving into the city, plan your trip in advance and learn about the potential fines you may face.

Highway Code Changes

Changes to the road law will take effect on January 29, 2022, with the aim of improving road safety and protecting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Changes show a new hierarchy for road users. This rule is called H1.

A second rule, called H2, sees road users who must either cross a crosswalk at an intersection or yield to pedestrians waiting to cross.

A third device, called H3, prevents drivers from blocking other road users, such as cyclists and horse riders, when entering or exiting an intersection.

