Biodiversity: China Summit Lack of Leadership, British Economist





China is set to host a major biodiversity summit in 2022, but it is not clear what China is trying to achieve, according to prominent economist Partha Dasgupta.

Environment December 24, 2021

parta dagupta

The author of the UK government’s major biodiversity report says there are no signs that China will show serious leadership at an important international nature summit next April.

The same biodiversity conference as the recent COP26 climate summit aims to agree on new measures to combat the alarming loss of habitat and wildlife.

But it’s unclear what China wants to achieve at the COP15 summit in Kunming, said Partha Dasgupta, an economist at the University of Cambridge, who this year urged the government to view nature as an economic asset. We expect China to take the lead seriously on this issue. There is influence. It’s witty, he says. But so far, China’s message has been silent, he said. “I’ve never seen a signal or a signal.”

Even so, Dasgupta believes that China has already taken his advice to governments to consider measures that reflect the values ​​of the natural world beyond traditional measures of success such as GDP. Costa Rica, China and the UK are leading the way,” he says.

Despite the promise to end deforestation at COP26, biodiversity hotspots are still under great pressure. Deforestation rates in the Amazon are at their highest in 15 years, mainly driven by cattle ranching.

Dasgupta says that protecting what they call a “global public good” like the Amazon rainforest requires huge transfers of money to the country hosting the product for national jurisdictions to protect it. “You have to pay for ecosystem services. If we want Brazil to protect them, with the president they have [Jair Bolsonaro], you have to pay big money. Because otherwise he will switch to more cattle ranches in the name of progress,” he says.

His report, likened to an influential 2006 Stern review of the economic case for combating climate change, is that the UK government is stating that the UK’s major infrastructure projects must show net benefits to wildlife and habitats. led me to include the rules.

Dasgupta hopes to frame the way the UK government thinks about biodiversity loss. This issue is taken seriously by economists in the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development, as well as in the Ministry of Environment. But he points out that a global solution is needed. “England is a little beer. [on biodiversity]. Too many problems are global problems.

Covid-19 has thwarted international efforts to address biodiversity loss, and the Kunming conference has already been postponed three times. There are fears that negotiations for an advance meeting scheduled for January in Geneva, Switzerland could be postponed again after an indefinite delay due to the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

