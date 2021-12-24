Nearly 120,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK in the last 24 hours.





Nearly 120,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK since yesterday.

As of 9 am on Thursday, there were an additional 119,789 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, according to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

The number of daily reports exceeding 100,000 is the second new record since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 109,655 confirmed cases reached the 100,000 daily milestone for the first time.

The government also said today that 147 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a separate figure released by the National Statistical Office, there are currently 173,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

This comes after additional data showed that the UK’s COVID-19 infection level reached an all-time high.

The UK Statistics Office (ONS) said today that around 1.4 million people in the UK have contracted the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest since a similar number began in the fall of 2020.

The data came hours after Sajid Javid told broadcasters that the government had no plans to announce any further restrictions on UK restrictions this week.

This comes after NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis warned that the service is at war with the Omicron strain sweeping across the country.

According to a recent ONS estimate, in the UK by December 16, around 1 in 45 people in private households had contracted the coronavirus, up from 1 in 60 people the week before.

That’s about 1.2 million people, the highest number since ONS began estimating the UK’s infection level in May 2020.

