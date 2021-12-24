Robert E. Lee’s creators of statues troll us via time capsule





Governor Ralph Northam, center, watches as senior curator of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources Kate Ridgway, left, and Sue Donovon, curator of special collections at the University of Virginia, right, remove content from a time capsule. Photo: Steve Helber / AP / Shutterstock

Removing a famous piece of racist propaganda is always its own reward. But the recent removal of the statue of Richmond, Virginias Robert E. Lee, seemed to include a much-anticipated added benefit for history buffs, as a time capsule was supposed to be integrated into its pedestal. Upon further investigation, however, it appears we were trolled by the same people who thought it was a good idea to erect a six-story monument to the Confederacy 25 years after the Civil War ended and despite Lees’ objections.

On December 17, workers dismantling the statues on a 40-foot stone plinth came across a strange piece of rock that appeared to be the right size to contain the capsule, which was said to have been placed in the base of the statues in 1887.

An 1887 newspaper article and Library of Virginia archives suggested the capsule contained 60 articles, including much of Confederate paraphernalia and a photo of Lincoln lying in his coffin. As Richmond magazine explained in 2017, this morbid and ethically dubious artifact would be of major historical significance:

While the opportunity to place a photo of an assassinated US President inside a monument dedicated to the glorification of Confederate Army Chief Robert E. Lee is open for discussion, making the artifact so potentially extraordinary is that there is only one authentic photograph of Lincoln’s corpse. and it was believed to have been destroyed, as per the wishes of Mary Todd Lincoln, the President’s widow. And while the other items listed in the Cornerstone are described in great detail, the description of Lincoln’s photo is incredibly vague, only to increase speculation as to what exactly it is.

Conservators at the Virginia Department of Historic Resource got to work with enthusiasm, and by Wednesday they were finally ready to open the box. But as the Washington Post reports, they had already started to suspect that something was wrong:

The dimensions of this box, carefully removed Tuesday from a 1,500-pound granite slab, are smaller than those documented in the historical record. It is also made of lead, instead of the expected copper. And there is no sign of an ornate inscription that would have been engraved on the side of the boxes.

Environmentalists spent about five hours rummaging and lifting the lids of the boxes under the gaze of cameras, historians and local officials. They then allowed Governor Ralph Northam to finally open the capsule:

RUPTURE: The 134-year time capsule is OPEN. pic.twitter.com/dMO9PMzkEa

– Anthony Antoine (@ AnthonyNBC12) December 22, 2021

Inside, no photos of the dead president were found and an assortment of seemingly random items that did not match the descriptions of the time capsules’ content. By mail :

Objects inside included American ephemeris and an 1875 nautical almanac; a copy of The Huguenot Lovers: A Tale of the Old Dominion, which records indicate was published in 1889; and an unlabeled brown book that was too damp to open.

There was also a soggy envelope containing a photograph of a Broad Street studio in Richmond, at least a pamphlet describing a waterworks project on the south side of Richmond dated 1888, and a British coin from the Victorian era.

Dale Brumfield, a local historian who researched the time capsule, speculated that it could be some sort of vanity project put together by people involved in the construction of the statue of Lee. The Huguenot book is a romance written by the engineer who designed the circle around the statue, and the photo depicts the mustached man who designed his pedestal.

Many questions remain. Was this a second unauthorized time capsule? Why does it include a British coin? Were contemporary reports on the contents of the official time capsule false? Has this box ever been built into the pedestal? Was it secretly deleted in the less exciting heist of the National Treasure crews?

Historians have their work cut out for them, but we have already (re) learned an important lesson: Confederate sympathizers should not be trusted.

