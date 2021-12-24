Latest REACT-1 results show rapid increase in omicron infections, highlighting the success of vaccine programs





More than 97,000 volunteers from the UK took part in a study to investigate COVID-19 levels in the general population between 23 November and 14 December.

According to the latest study conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI from 23 November to 14 December 2021 (16th Investigation of the study), 11 cases of Omicron mutations were found in data sequenced through December 11, and the remaining Sequencing is further sequencing in progress. sample.

All other positive cases with confirmed pedigrees were confirmed as Delta variants or substrains of Delta.

In samples collected through December 11, no cases of omicron were detected in those who received the booster jab, and 11 tested positive were double-vaccinated and were between the ages of 18 and 54.

The overall prevalence recorded in Round 16 was 1.41%, meaning that 1 in 70 people were infected with the virus. This is a reduction from the reported prevalence of 1.57% (1 in 64 infected) in Round 15. However, prevalence increased rapidly in round 16 from early December after a slight decline at the end of November.

The prevalence among 12-17 year-olds decreased by more than half in rounds 15-16, and the prevalence dropped to about two-thirds in those 75 years and older. Also, among 65-74 years of age, prevalence decreased in rounds 15-16.

As reporting for this round ended on December 14th, the outbreak of the Omicron strain has captured the start of a record number of cases and a significant increase now being reported across the UK.

Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said:

A huge thank you to the general public for continuing to participate in the REACT-1 study. This will provide important insights into the pandemic of COVID-19 and, crucially, help us understand more about the Omicron strain.

Omicron is spreading rapidly and the COVID-19 vaccine remains the best line of defense against it.

We urge everyone who deserves the latest attack without delay, whether first, second, third or additional capacity.

Key findings from the report include:

There were 1,192 positives from 97,089 valid swabs at round 16, with an overall weighted prevalence of 1.41%. This is a decrease from the weighted prevalence recorded in round 15 (1.57%).

The highest weighted prevalence was recorded in London at 1.84%, a significant increase from 1.23% recorded in round 15.

Eight of the ten highest prevalence estimates based on nearest-neighbor methods at the lower-level local authority level were found in London (Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Southwark, Islington, Westminster, Wandsworth, Camden). The other two, Cornwall and Plymouth, are based in the South West.

BA.1 (Ohmicron) accounted for 1.69% (11 out of 650) of recorded COVID-19 infections that were determined to be sequenced in this round (through December 11).

By December 11th, of the 11 Omicron cases recorded in this round, 7 were asymptomatic (5 had typical COVID-19 symptoms) and 2 were asymptomatic. In the other two cases, symptoms were unknown.

Based on the number of confirmed Omicron infections on swabs collected between December 1 and 11, the estimated average prevalence of Omicron infections in the UK during this period was 31,000 people.

In round 16 data, the first Omicron infection was detected in London on 3 December, with subsequent confirmed Omicron infections concentrated mainly in the south of England.

The prevalence among 12-17 year-olds decreased by more than 50%, from 5.35% in round 15 to 2.31% in round 16. There was also a significant decrease in prevalence among older adults aged 15 to 16 years: 0.84% ​​to 0.48% for those aged 65 to 74 and 0.63 to 0.21% for those aged 75 and older.

The prevalence among children aged 5-11 years was similar between rounds 15-16, increasing by 4.76% for the former, 4.74% for the latter, and 0.93% (0.57%, 1.51%) for those aged 18-24. , 25–34–1.38% (1.10%, 1.74%) and 35–44–1.71% (1.48%, 1.98%).

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The latest REACT-1 data is more evidence that boosters are essential to protecting us from omicron strains.

Infections may rise rapidly across the country, but so far the number has risen to 28 million across the UK, protecting yourself, friends, family and community.

Professor Paul Elliott, Director of the REACT Program at Imperial School of Public Health, said:

Results reported in this REACT round show that Omicron is spreading rapidly in the UK, particularly London, where currently the UK has the highest prevalence of COVID-19. Compared to the Delta variant, the proportion of Omicron cases is increasing more and more rapidly.

The good news is that both teen immunization and supplemental programs are already showing encouraging results, with the prevalence among those aged 12-17 and those over 65 dropping significantly since early November.

However, we have seen a sharp increase in overall prevalence since early December. This is consistent with the rapid increase in omicron mutations and the increase in reported cases of COVID-19 across the country. Therefore, it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated, including getting boosters, and take smart precautions like wearing a mask to reduce the risk of infection.

Kelly Beaver, CEO of Ipsos MORI said:

In the latest REACT round, it is still important that people get vaccinated and get a booster dose because of the R number above 1 and the high prevalence of COVID-19 in the UK.

We have found many instances of the Omicron variant, demonstrating the speed at which it is establishing itself as the dominant variant and highlighting why caution should be taken during the festivities to ensure that its prevalence does not further increase in the new year. .

