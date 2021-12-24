70% reduction in Omicron hospitalization: UK data





Preliminary data shows that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50 to 70 percent less likely to require hospitalization than those with the delta variant, the UK Public Health Agency said Thursday.

The UK Health Security Agency’s findings add to new evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than other strains, but spreads faster and is better avoided by vaccines.

Based on the UK case, the agency found that Omicron patients were estimated to be 31% to 45% less likely to go to the hospital emergency room and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to the hospital compared to Delta patients. hospital.

He cautioned that the analysis was preliminary and highly uncertain due to the small number of Omicron patients in the hospital and the fact that most of them were young. As of 20 December, 132 people had been admitted to British hospitals with confirmed omicrons, of which 14 between the ages of 52 and 96 had died.

Scientists warn that omicron spreads much faster than delta and may be better avoided by vaccines and that the severity needs to be reduced.

The agency’s research shows that protection against hospitalization and serious illness may last longer, but protection from the booster-injected vaccine against symptomatic omicron infection appears to weaken after about 10 weeks.

UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harris said the analysis shows encouraging early signs that people with the omicron mutation may have a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those with other mutations.

But she adds that the current cases in the UK are very high, and that even a relatively low rate that requires hospitalization can cause a significant number of people to become seriously ill.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new information on Omicron was encouraging news, but said it was not yet clear how much the risk was reduced compared to Delta.

Two studies from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers found that Omicron patients were 20 to 68% less likely to require hospital care than Delta patients.

Data from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered, suggested that the omicron might be milder there, claiming Dutch authorities had first discovered it in the Netherlands.

Even if initial research proves it, a new strain could still overwhelm the healthcare system with a staggering number of infections. The UK Health Department said Omicron appears to be able to reinfect people more easily than previous strains, and that 9.5% of Omicron cases found in people who already have COVID-19 are likely an underestimated number.

Countries around the world are closely watching the UK, where Omicron currently dominates and the number of COVID-19 cases soared by more than 50% in a week.

The UK reported 119,789 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an all-time high during the pandemic and surpassing 100,000 in two days.

The UK Bureau of Statistics estimates that during the week of December 16 to December 16, one in 45 private households in the UK was infected with COVID-19, the highest level seen in a pandemic.

The UK Conservative government this month restored the rule requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to present a certificate of immunization or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded places to slow the spread of Omicron.

The government said Thursday it won’t impose new restrictions before Christmas, but will do so soon.

Officials also urged people to be screened regularly and refrain from socializing. Many people in the UK have heeded the advice, and entertainment and hospitality businesses are staggering during the busiest time of the year.

The government has provided subsidies and loans to support restaurants, bars, theaters and other venues, but many say stopping these facilities from collapsing is not enough.

The rules set by the UK government apply in the UK. Other parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set slightly stricter restrictions, including closing nightclubs.

The government hopes the vaccine booster will provide a shield against omicrons, as the data shows, and has set a goal of providing a third dose to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of December.

