Intel apologizes to China for following US sanctions on Xinjiang genocide





Intel has apologized to its partners and customers in China after telling local suppliers that it will not use labor or goods from the Xinjiang region. The company deleted the statement that caused the initial backlash.

International trade with Xinjiang is restricted by many governments, including the United States, due to Chinese treatment of the region’s Muslim Uyghur minority population. Earlier this month, the United States banned imports from Xinjiang unless companies can prove the goods were created without the use of forced labor. The US government has called the crackdown on Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslim minority a genocide.

In its annual letter to suppliers, Intel said it was required to adhere to Xinjiang’s trade restrictions imposed by several governments and would ensure that our supply chain does not use labor or sources goods or services from the Xinjiang region. (This part of the letter has now been removed from the Intels website, but an archived version can be found here.)

Chinese media said Intel is biting the hand that feeds it

This normally procedural note provoked a backlash in China. The letter went viral on Chinese social media, prompting Chinese popstar Karry Wang, former Intel ambassador, to sever ties with the company (national interest is above everything, Wang said on social media), while that nationalist media outlet Global Times accused Intel of biting its hand. that feeds it.

The Chinese market is responsible for a quarter of Intel’s global revenue, or roughly $ 20 billion. The company also employs more than 10,000 people in China. A 2020 New York Times investigation found chips made by Intel were being used to power supercomputers deployed by the Chinese government for Uyghur surveillance.

In response to the backlash, Intel apologized on Chinese social media sites Wednesday. In a letter to the Chinese public and local partners, Intel said it was restricting trade with Xinjiang only as a legal formality and not as a political statement. We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public, the letter said. To clarify, the paragraph on Xinjiang in the letter serves only to express the original intention of compliance and legality, not its intention or position.

Asked to comment on the letter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said American businesses should never feel the need to apologize for standing up for basic human rights or opposing the crackdown. . Psaki did not comment directly on Intel but said: I can generally say that we believe the private sector and the international community should oppose the PRC arming its markets to stifle support human rights.

The Intels problems are the latest example of US tech companies being stifled on both sides by demands from the US and Chinese governments. There are many examples of US companies complying with intrusive Chinese orders in order to keep their business in the country. These vary from the important, like Apple storing user data on servers run by Chinese state-owned companies, to the absurd, like Amazon removing all less than five-star reviews for Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ book. . Intel’s apology for following US law will not be the latest example of such pressures leading to hypocritical behavior.

