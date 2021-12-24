Government Plans Across UK Covid Booster Alerts for Cell Phones | covid





The government plans to send out mobile alerts across the UK urging the public to get a COVID-19 booster.

The UK’s largest mobile operators, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK, have been asked by the government to send a message on Boxing Day.

The campaign, in which mobile operators send messages to tens of millions of customers on behalf of the government, is said to have yet to receive final approval.

This message is most likely a text on behalf of the NHS recommending that all adults get booster immunizations.

A copy of the suggested text message will look like this: Strengthen it now. All adults need a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against omicrons. Get a covid-19 vaccine or booster. See the NHS website for more information.

Mobile operators will all be able to send messages, but I agree that some are reluctant given the highly political nature of their immunization programs.

A telecom industry source said telecom operators are a bit nervous about upset some customers. We will make it happen, but we don’t want people who don’t agree with the message to blame us.

Earlier this month, a Tescos festival TV campaign featuring Santa Claus holding a coronavirus vaccine passport was canceled by a British advertising watchdog, despite anti-vaccine activists reporting the second-highest number of complaints about the ad ever.

In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, the government sent an undisputed message through mobile operators about NHS support and general coronavirus health advice.

Government plans are understood to not use national mobile emergency alert systems set up to transmit targeted information in case of an event such as a flood. As it progresses, the operator sends a separate message instead.

In October, the government launched a nationwide advertising campaign encouraging people to use the Covid-19 booster jab.

This momentum gained when Boris Johnson used a Christmas message on Friday to tell the public to give their family this year’s awesome gift of a booster jab.

Prime Minister Johnson admitted on Thursday that the pandemic could not be said to be subsiding nearly two years later, as a record 120,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the UK.

In his speech, Johnson said: Theoretically, you have little time left to buy gifts, but there are still surprises you can give to your family and the whole country. It’s about getting that jab, whether it’s the first or the second. Or use your boosters to make next year’s festivities even better than this year’s.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

The government has decided not to put in place further covid restrictions before Christmas, but it is likely that some sort of lockdown rule will be in place next week or early in the new year.

Omicron is milder than past covid strains such as Delta and is less likely to result in hospitalization in 50-70% of patients, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s latest analysis on Thursday. However, data shows that protection from boosters begins to weaken after 10 weeks.

The digital, cultural, media and sports departments were solicited for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/24/government-plans-uk-wide-covid-booster-alert-to-mobile-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos