As Western US Prepares For Omicron Push, Leaders Take Hands-Off Approach | US News





As the highly transmissible variant of Omicron began surging into Colorado this month, Governor Jared Polis has adopted a laissez-faire tone. Asked in a radio interview about the possibility of reinstating a statewide mask mandate, he replied that with the now widely available Covid vaccines, getting sick was the fault of the unvaccinated.

But health workers at hospitals in parts of Colorado that have been overwhelmed by coronavirus patients in recent weeks say they are bracing for even worse.

Today we encounter what almost looks like a war zone, said Stephanie Chrisley, an intensive care nurse at Longmont United Hospital, about 80 miles north of Denver. She says she is sometimes tasked with caring for double the number of patients whose remission is normally responsible. The work, she said, has become morally arduous.

Hospitals like Chrisleys are bracing for an even bigger increase, which will put the most vulnerable residents at risk. And as heads of state in the western United States take a passive, wait-and-see approach to dealing with the new variant, experts worry that relying solely on vaccines without additional public health measures is not enough.

Vaccination rates in many western states are high, with between 60% and 70% of residents of Oregon, California, Washington, Colorado, and New Mexico having been fully immunized (but not necessarily boosted). But Omicron, now the dominant variant in the United States, appears to be more effective than previous variants at infecting even those who have been vaccinated twice.

Right now, I wouldn’t be okay with that kind of putting my hands up and saying this is an unvaccinated pandemic, said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, department chairperson. Epidemiology and Biostatistics from the University of California at San Francisco. The spirit of public health is that we must think collectively.

Unlike Colorado, California reinstated its statewide indoor mask mandate last Wednesday. But the state has so far avoided issuing the stay-at-home orders it used to curb infections last December, leaving restaurants and businesses to decide whether or not to cut service or shut down. . Residents, meanwhile, were left to individually assess the risks of dining out, going to the gym, or meeting friends and family for the holidays.

In Oregon, officials this week warned that a winter surge would rock already strained hospital systems across the state and in New Mexico, some hospitals were already operating to crisis care standards as patients with the of Covid-19 and other diseases are overwhelming emergency rooms and intensive care units.

In battling the Omicron variant, a year after Western states faced a devastating wave and some of the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the country, Bibbins-Domingo said vaccination campaigns and tests aggressive, as well as masking rules, will be necessary. to face the months to come. Now is not the time to put away our tools, she said. We need all of our tools to keep the growing cases of the Delta and Omicron variants under control.

Every state has some things that are going well and some things that it could do better, she added. Colorado may consider reinstating mask warrants, although states pushing to provide free testing to residents is laudable, Bibbins-Domingo noted.

Shoppers wear masks inside a store in Los Angeles. Photography: Marcio Jos Snchez / AP

In California, stricter masking rules should help stem the spread of the virus. But getting rapid home tests remains expensive and inconvenient, hurting low-income workers at risk of exposure to the virus and most in need of frequent testing.

Although a double dose of the vaccine appears to protect people against serious illness and hospitalization, workers in restaurants, grocery stores, food processing centers and other jobs where they must interact with others nearby. people could still carry and pass the omicron variant to the elderly and immunocompromised parents, she said.

Relying on vaccines alone also leaves out those who have difficulty accessing vaccines or are unable to take them due to their age or pre-existing conditions.

In many parts of California, Colorado and the wider West, vaccination rates among Latino residents have lagged, a reality that experts say is at least in part due to a lack of awareness and access. Across California, data also showed lagging vaccination rates among poorer residents. Even those who want vaccines may face language barriers in planning an injection, said Ninez Ponce, professor of public health at UCLA and principal investigator of the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS), the world’s largest survey. state health in the United States. Others who have multiple jobs while juggling childcare may struggle to find time for a first dose or a booster.

Chrisley, the intensive care nurse, said she was disheartened by the Polis position that the unvaccinated have only themselves to blame for contracting the virus. I have a three-year-old who cannot yet be vaccinated. I have friends who seek treatment for certain illnesses, which prevents them from getting vaccinated. There are people who have allergies to certain vaccines, she said. Vaccines are not enough to protect everyone, she said. Additionally, especially amid severe shortages of medical personnel, a wave of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in hospitals will mean patients with other illnesses and injuries will have nowhere to go for treatment and that everyone will suffer.

Nurses at Chrisleys Hospital recently campaigned to organize, claiming their workload was unsustainable. It has always been hard work, but it just got harder and harder, she said.

At PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, Jennifer Delisle, a medico-surgical and orthopedic nurse, said while the scene this winter is much calmer and more controlled than last year, when LA suffered the worst. pandemic and overflow. mortuaries have been set up outside to hold the dead, she worries for months to come. She has seen Angelenos become more lax about social distancing and masking, forgoing face coverings when shopping for vacation, she said. And vaccination rates are stagnating. People let their guard down, she said.

