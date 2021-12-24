Manslaughter verdict for an American cop who mistook a gun for a Taser | News | DW





A US court on Thursday found a former white Minneapolis police officer guilty of two manslaughter charges for killing a black man when she mistook his gun for his Taser during a traffic stop.

Kim Potter, 49, faces around seven years in prison for shooting unarmed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on April 11 as she tried to arrest him on a pending warrant.

The shooting sparked a major uproar as it took place during the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin which sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world in 2020. Chauvin was jailed for 22.5 years for smothering black man George Floyd in the same town.

What happened at the trial?

The predominantly white jury, made up of 12 people, returned their verdict of guilty of first and second degree manslaughter after four days of deliberation.

Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who said she “didn’t want to hurt anyone” during the trial, showed no visible reaction to the verdicts.

Jurors saw police body camera and dashboard footage that showed Potter and an officer she trained, Anthony Luckey, arresting Wright for having an expired license plate and air freshener on his rearview mirror.

By the side of the road, Luckey realized Wright had a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court for possession of weapons.

As Luckey tried to handcuff Wright, he pulled away and got back into his car.

Potter then reported that she was going to the Taser Wright before firing a single bullet in Wright’s chest.

Protesters braved the freezing cold to stand outside Kim Potter’s trial with photos of gunshot victim Daunte Wright

“I shot him.… I took the wrong gun (expletive),” Potter said in the video footage. “I’m going to jail,” she added a minute later. Two days later, Potter resigned from the force.

What were the main arguments of the trial?

As the incident itself was filmed, the facts of the case were not in dispute.

Both groups of lawyers agreed that Potter accidentally pulled the wrong gun and did not want to kill Wright.

Instead, prosecutors had to prove the 26-year-old police officer was reckless enough to break state laws on manslaughter.

Her experience and the fact that she had taken specific Taser courses in the months leading up to the shooting made her mistake indefensible, prosecutors in Minneapolis argued.

They said Potter had taken a conscious and unreasonable risk “through culpable negligence” in using any weapon against unarmed Wright.

Civil rights activist speaks at Daunte Wright’s funeral after he was shot dead by Kim Potter

The defense, for their part, tried to blame Wright for resisting arrest. His actions had prompted Potter to use force, according to his lawyers.

Potter’s attorneys placed their hopes on the testimony of psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller, who said the “mistake of action” under stress was the root of the mistake.

Wright’s parents broke down in tears when Judge Regina Chu announced the guilty verdict.

Protesters standing in the cold outside the courtroom chanted Daunte Wright’s name and kissed each other as news filtered through their ranks.

Potter has been taken into custody as she awaits her February 18 sentence.

jc / msh (AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/manslaughter-verdict-for-us-cop-who-mistook-gun-for-taser/a-60247506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos