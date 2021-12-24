



The Korea Meteorological Administration added on December 26 that some roads and railroads may be affected by snow or ice, resulting in longer travel times by car.

Boxing Day weather: Weather service issues yellow warning for UK

Brits are being warned that bad weather could lead to severe power outages and travel disruptions on Boxing Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology added that some roads and railroads are likely to be affected by snow or ice, which could increase travel times by car, bus and train.

Snow may also cause some short-term outages and other services.

Snow warnings have already been issued for parts of the country, and forecasters have warned that white matter could ferment and temperatures could plummet.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a severe warning (

Central, Tayside & Pipes

ClackmannanshireFalkirkPerth and KinrossStirling

northeast england

Durham Northumberland

north west england

Cumbria Lancashire

SW Scotland and Rossian border

Dumfries and GallowayMidlothian CouncilScottish BordersWest Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and ButeEast AyrshireEast DunbartonshireNorth LanarkshireSouth LanarkshireWest Dunbartonshire

Yorkshire & Humber

north yorkshire west yorkshire

Some parts of the country are already on snow alerts (

Scotland’s early rains and hilly snow sink south into northern England and are brighter, but followed by colder and windy conditions. The early fog extends further south and the early rain from the southwest later spreads to Wales and southern and central England.

Tonight

The evening rain will cease later in Wales and southern and central England. It rains heavily in the southwest late at night. The north will be clear and frosty. It’s making more wind.

Predictors warn that white matter can be fermented (

It is cold and very windy. Most of Scotland and northern England are bright. Cloudier to the south and earlier to the southwest, heavy rains are spreading to Northern Ireland, Wales and southern and central England.

The British are warning that there could be serious power outages (

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain and the driest on Monday. A little sleet, hills and snow to the north on Sunday. Breeze in place. Very mild in mild places.

