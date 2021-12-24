UK breaks new record of more than 120,000 new coronavirus cases per day | covid





A total of 122,186 daily coronavirus cases were reported as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to the latest government statistics, another record for one day.

The government said an additional 1,171 people were hospitalized with the virus and 137 died within 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, data shows that the level of COVID-19 infection has reached an all-time high. The UK Statistics Office (ONS) estimates that around 1.7 million people in the UK have been infected with the virus in the week ending December 19, the highest since a similar figure began in the fall of 2020.

Interim data released on Friday showed that by December 19th, around 1 in 35 people living in private homes in the UK had contracted the coronavirus.

This is the highest estimate in the UK since ONS began estimating levels of community transmission in the UK in May 2020, equivalent to around 1.5 million people.

In London, about 1 in 20 people are more likely to test positive for COVID-19, the highest rate across the UK, ONS said. Northeast England had the lowest rate of 1 in 55.

ONS also said that Covid infections compatible with the Omicron strain have increased with significant regional variation across all parts of the UK, again with the highest rates in London and the lowest rates in the Northeast.

Britain’s national statistician Sir Ian Diamond told the BBC the sobering figures show a really big increase in Covid cases and London is clearly the epicenter of the omicron epidemic and the numbers are growing really steeply. He added: There was an increase across England, with the exception of a few in the southwest, there was an increase in Wales and Northern Ireland, and a slight increase in Scotland.

He said there were some signs that people were acting safer in response to the micron wave, but he was still cautious. For now, I think it’s too early to suggest that we’ll see anything other than a steady rise.

In Wales, it is estimated that around 1 in 45 people will be infected with Covid-19 in the week through 19 December, slightly lower than 1 in 40 in October.

The most recent estimate for Northern Ireland was 1 in 40, the same as the mid-August record, and in Scotland 1 in 65, below the September high of 1/45.

Recent figures suggest that UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr. Jenny Harries suggests that omicrons could lead to more serious illness than the delta coronavirus provides a glimmer of Christmas hope. It comes after saying data that it is unlikely. The UKHSA estimates that people with Omicron are 31%-45% less likely to attend an A&E and 50%-70% less likely to be hospitalized than people with the Delta mutation.

But Harries said it’s too early to lower the threat of the new strain and more information is needed about its impact, especially on the elderly and vulnerable patients.

There are no statistics on coronavirus cases or vaccinations for December 25th and 26th. Daily reporting will resume on Monday, December 27th.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the UK government said there had been 119,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in laboratories.

