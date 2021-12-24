COVID-19: Christmas holiday plans canceled as European countries apply new coronavirus rules to UK arrivals | world news





Christmas holiday plans are being canceled as European countries impose new, stronger restrictions on visitors from the UK.

Following France and Germany, Austria became the latest country to introduce new rules restricting access to British tourists.

From Christmas Day, anyone arriving from the UK to Austria from the UK must present proof of double vaccination and booster vaccination and must provide a PCR negative test.

Image: Passengers line up to board the Eurostar train at St Pancras International Station ahead of tightening restrictions on British travelers.

Those who do not receive the document must self-isolate for 10 days.

This is a particularly blow to the winter sports industry, which is already struggling after France banned almost all entry from the UK. Some skiers who have changed their festival reservations from France to Austria are now facing an even bigger disappointment.

Travel agencies have already started canceling Austrian vacations due to the difficulty in obtaining the PCR tests required during the festival.

Crystal Ski, the UK’s largest winter sports company, said: “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our holiday to Austria on the 27th of December due to the short notice of the new Austria entry requirements.

“I know the last-minute exams are very difficult given that I have to take the exams on Christmas or Boxing Day.

“We know that the majority of our customers will not be able to meet these new travel requirements due to limited testing availability and capacity across the country.”

Image: Skiers who have changed their festival reservations from France to Austria now face even more disappointments.

The company offers refunds to those planning to travel on December 27th and the opportunity to reschedule vacations for those planning to depart on January 1st or 8th.

Italy also requires double vaccination and negative testing, and Switzerland, another popular ski destination, has similar rules.

The impact of tightened travel rules is spreading beyond the world of winter sports holidays. Cruise line MSC Cruises has canceled four voyages with the MSC Magnifica vessel from the UK due to epidemic restrictions across Europe.

Cruises scheduled to depart from Southampton on December 21 and 28 and January 4 and 11 were due to call from France, Germany and the Netherlands, which have introduced new travel rules in recent weeks.

Image: In Austria, anyone who does not receive a document is instructed to stay in quarantine for 10 days.

Due to the return of stricter rules for international travel, both Ryanair and easyJet reduced capacity in January, predicting a significant drop in the number of passengers flying on their aircraft.

A Ryanair spokesperson said, “As a result of these restrictions, Ryanair reduced its capacity in January by 33%, reducing the expected traffic in January from about 10 million to 6 to 70 million.”

