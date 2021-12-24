United States lifts omicron southern Africa travel ban





The United States will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries it has imposed in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the COVID omicron variant

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press

24 December 2021, 15:29

WASHINGTON – The United States will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the omicron COVID variant, the White House said on Friday.

The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization and Southern African leaders have criticized the travel ban as inefficient and unfairly damaging local economies.

The November 29 ban banned nearly all non-U.S. Citizens who had recently visited South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The restrictions will be lifted on New Year’s Eve.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the move was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Munoz said the temporary travel bans gave scientists time to study the new variant of the virus and conclude that current vaccinations were effective in mitigating its impact.

Omicron is now spreading rapidly across the United States, including among the vaccinated, but a large majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.

The restrictions have given us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, especially boosted, tweeted Munoz.

Much of the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown; scientists say omicron spreads even more easily than other strains of coronavirus, including delta. The government reports that 73% of new infections nationwide are from the omicron variant. But while breakthrough infections among those vaccinated have become common, they have rarely led to serious illness or hospitalization.

The rapid advance of the omicron, along with the increase in the number of people congregating indoors during the winter, has resulted in a major spike in infection. The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 160,000 this week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. This is more than double the average at the end of November.

The rapid spread of the new variant has yet to overwhelm most national hospital systems, but it has shaken businesses, sports leagues and Christmas travel plans across the country. Several NBA and NFL games have been rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks, and the Hawaii Bowl, scheduled for Friday, has been called off altogether after Hawaii was forced to withdraw. Three major airlines have canceled dozens of domestic and international flights, citing staff shortages.

