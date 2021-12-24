COVID-19: UK records 122,186 new coronavirus cases and 137 additional deaths | UK News





There are 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 in the UK and 137 deaths.

This is the highest number of new infections reported since the pandemic. There were 119,789 cases and 147 deaths within the 28 days when a positive test was recorded yesterday.

Seven days ago, there were 93,045 confirmed cases and 111 deaths.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has reported another 23,719 omicron infections, bringing the current total to 114,625.

An additional 605,561 booster immunizations were administered on Thursday, bringing the total to 32,290,487 (56.1% of the population aged 12 and over).

UKHSA head Dr Jenny Harries said coronavirus data should be handled with caution during the festival “especially because it may not provide a real picture.”

There are no official updates for Christmas and Boxing Day.

Scientific advisory group SAGE said in its recent meeting minutes that there was “a clear slowdown in the rate of growth”.

This could be “a true deceleration associated with a change in mixing patterns or behavior,” he added.

It may also be due to “a decrease in the remaining number of susceptible people in some subgroups”.

However, it warns that “changes in test behavior ahead of the Christmas weekend are also possible factors, which may not be a real slowdown in this case.”

Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office said last week that around 1.7 million people were infected with the coronavirus across the UK.

These data are for those who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of hospitals or in care settings during the week ending December 19.

In the UK, 1.5 million people were infected with the virus that week. That’s 1 in 35.

This figure was the highest in London, where most cases of micron mutations were found, at a rate of 1 in 20.

