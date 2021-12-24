Letter: Rise of the Conservative Right Will Hasten Britain’s Downfall





In her usual inimitable style, Lesley Riddoch kept her message of Conservative far-right influence at home (“Tory right wingers will kick out PM”, The Herald, December 20). I have long believed that the Conservative far-right party, along with the full support of Britain’s ardent right-wing press, now has complete control over the entire political direction in Britain. In turn, these up to 100 British MPs from Westminster are now setting the political direction for 67 million British citizens.

These fanatics, which include members of the European Research Group, the Covid Recovery Group, and the Conservative Way Forward, are the likes of Winston Churchill, Harold McMillan, George Younger, and Sir Fitzroy McLean. It is far from the All One Nation Tory Party.

But it is also clear that their fierce right-wing political warrants are only valid in the UK. The three transferred nations march on completely different political drum sets in their own way. These factors, more than anything else, will hasten Britain’s collapse.

WR McCrindle, West Killbride.

* LESLEY Redock refers to “the militant wings of the right-wing, Conservative Party that formed a party within the Conservative Party a long time ago.”

David Fromkin mentions his same faction in his book A Peace to End All Peace (published 2000, p. 384). In the Liberal/Conservative Coalition under the Asquith and Bonar Acts of 1918, they were described as follows: They oriented to the right wing of the party. Their political agenda was not like that of the prime minister.”

Perhaps Boris Johnson would have prepared more effectively for senior positions if he had read Fromkin and not Classics.

Maureen McGarry-O’Hanlon, Balloch.

Lieutenant will see the afternoon fall

I am writing this letter to Bill Ballantyne (Letters, 23rd Dec.) to assure me that I am fully aware of the shortcomings of the awards and consider it offensive to suggest that I may dismiss them as unimportant. Likewise, Boris Johnson has many characteristics. One of them is to be a winner, albeit in the past tense. His misfortune is mainly because his lieutenants are discovered, not because of their actions. I need more than a few dozen inches of this paper’s Letters Pages to delve deeply into Mr. Johnson’s past and provide a complete and detailed analysis of his behavior over the years.

I also refer to Hugh Scott Smith (letter, 23 December) and his analysis of each issue I raised in my letter of 22 December. Those are already well documented, but I do know that he must infer that Johnson deliberately left himself infected with the coronavirus at a time when little was known about the potential for transmission of the virus. I should also be wondering about his assumption that we can predict US foreign policy or the assumption that Prime Minister Johnson knew in advance that his Secretary of the Interior was bullying (his words).

You cannot defend an inexcusable one. I spoke in a letter about the Prime Minister’s misfortune, and the two correspondents obviously missed it. This misfortune stems primarily from the discovery of his lieutenant, not the result of their actions that will ultimately lead to his downfall. Finally, I agree that Mr. Smith wants a prime minister with integrity, ability, and a sense of public duty. I will also add someone with elements of fortitude, empathy, courage and luck.

Christopher H. Jones, Gifnock.

Big questions about GERS

It is encouraging to see that some of your nationalist correspondents have become interested in economic and financial matters outside of Scotland and are suggesting that there should be an English equivalent for GERS (Letters, December 22 & 23).

The good news for them is that the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) has released an analysis of UK regional and national income and expenditure. Among other interesting things (if it’s going to float boats), the data show that the biggest contributors to UK income are Londoners and people from the southeast. Southwest and East of England are washing their faces. All other regions and countries in the UK are beneficiaries of redistribution in the better regions.

These figures also show that Scotland’s location costs more to provide services in the Hebrides than in its home county, not because of lower incomes, but because of higher spending surprises. (No one says “too fragile, too poor”.) After all, the story of incomes and expenditures in the UK and across regions and countries is that we all have access to massive incomes in London and the southeast. . – its historical status as an imperial capital, a high level of economic activity and productivity, its geographical location close to continental Europe, and its ability to generate, resulting from its competitive advantage as the world capital of the financial services industry.

The political question we have to ask ourselves is, do we see such deployments as a weakness and dependence, as Margaret Thatcher and Sir Keith Joseph did by chance, or do we see redistribution as a mutual solidarity that must be continued and developed to provide more and better service? Whether. where you need these. Both sides of this argument are called nationalism and social democracy.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.

improved old method

Even though the debate over GERS hasn’t started again, it looks like it could add a bit of light to this topic.

In 1918, towards the end of World War I, my family began studying accounting. An essential part of his training was to study the treasury accounts, which were issued separately and precisely for each region in England and Ireland. Almost immediately he noticed that Scotland was contributing more to the Treasury than it would collect from the expenses we needed, and that it contained some debits that were not related to Scotland.

In the years that followed, he realized that this gap was growing, not in Scotland’s favor. Thus, at some point in the early 1920s, he was not surprised to see that separate, accurate accounts were no longer issued and that each region of the United Kingdom was assumed to be responsible for a proportion of the total debit and credit. population.

The current GERS figures are therefore an improvement on this method at a convenient time when Scottish oil imports are low for reasons clearly stated by Ian Lang (Letters, 23 December). According to his statement, it is accepted that all but one or two of the figures used to generate GERS in recent years are estimates based on population share and include shares of assets such as HS2. Scotland and we reach a trident that the majority opposes.

Would it be strange that my relatives came to believe in independence for the rest of their lives?

L McGregor, Falkirk.

FM’s decision is a mystery

NICOLA Sturgeon’s somewhat embarrassing decision continues. Christmas is still left, but prices have been canceled for the new year. The point of immunization is that the protection afforded to everyone who has had difficulty getting vaccinated is messed up if not used. Meanwhile, in the cold weather and rain, sick people line up outside doctors’ operations waiting for appointments, ambulance services have to rely on cancellations of football games and concerts to meet demand, and A&E wait times are still horrendous. .

Where is the Minister of Health in all of this? He appears to have missed Ms Sturgeon’s broadcast during this critical period. The Scottish government appears to have no control over the situation.

Dr. Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

Reflection on the Corona crisis

As always, Martin Hannan (“Six Countries at Risk as Vacancy Returns to Scotland”, Herald Sport, 22 December) is a judge, jury and bailiff.

We all benefit from this belated learning and would love to see him make the tough decisions he has to make.

in this unprecedented time. What are the chances of him running for public office? Ah Maduz.

Bill Rutherford, Galaciels.

* As “stupid” is Omicron’s anagram, I can’t imagine how Nicola Sturgeon’s action will affect the economy, let alone a fun season.

The hospitality industry needs our customs. The inn has a room.

John Burley, Greenock.

