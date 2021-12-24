UK Weather: Alex Beresford Says ‘White Christmas’ Is Possible in ‘Battlefield’ of Weather Front





Winter showers are possible over the next 24 hours, making a White Christmas possible in parts of the UK.

Bristol’s Alex Beresford made an early prediction on an ITV morning show on Christmas Eve, saying that there is a battlefield between the hot and cold weather fronts, where the two meet where people should expect white stuff.

He told Good Morning Britain: “We’re talking about the weather during Christmas, of course, the possibility of snow. If you look at the air masses, you can see that there are battlefields all over England. Warm air goes down in the southwest and cold air goes up in the northeast. Perhaps we You’ll probably be on the border of these two masses where you’re likely to see some winter showers.

READ MORE: Meteorological Agency Shares Possibility of Christmas Snow in the Southwest

“So the possibility of a white Christmas is on the card.”

He was breaking the morning news outside Su and Paul’s frozen kingdom in Cope Park, Almondsbury.

Some weather charts previously predicted heavy snow in parts of the West on 25 December and more snow in northern England and Scotland.

Many people are dreaming of a white Christmas for the first time in 10 years since 2010, when the most Christmas snow fell in the country.

A snow warning has been issued across Scotland ahead of Christmas, but sadly it looks like Bristol will see rain tomorrow only.

Mercury in our city will orbit around 8C tomorrow. The sensible temperature is slightly lower at 5C.

Check the weather forecast near you for your area.

Southwest Forecast Saturday:

Cloudy and heavy rain will affect most areas throughout the day. The wind is gradually decreasing from the daytime. Mild, especially at the southwestern tip. Maximum temperature 11C.

Sunday-Tuesday Outlook:

Boxing Day sunshine and showers. It will continue to rain for a while on Monday, but then it will be windy and more rain is likely on Tuesday.

Want the best stories with fewer ads and alerts when the biggest news stories come out? Download our app on your iPhone or Android

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/uk-weather-alex-beresford-says-6401052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos