The UK Covid daily record broke again in just one week, with 122,000 new cases and an increase of 48%.





In the grim Christmas Eve update, the Health Department confirmed that cases rose 48.2% per week as Omicron swept the country, but "a glimmer of Christmas hope" was found as the mutant was less likely. Hospitalize

Covid-19: More than 120,000 cases in the UK

A record 122,186 coronavirus cases were reported across the UK in 24 hours, with an additional 137 deaths from the virus.

In the grim Christmas Eve update, the Health Department confirmed that cases rose an astonishing 48.2% per week as Omicron swept the country.

That means more than 700,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.

Hospitalizations increased by 8% over the week, and the latest data show 1,171 Covid-related hospitalizations over a 24-hour period.

A week ago, there were 93,045 confirmed cases and 111 deaths. Two weeks ago, 58,194 infections and 120 deaths were confirmed.

However, new data suggesting that Omicron is unlikely to lead to hospitalization has been branded “a glimmer of Christmas hope” by the head of the UK Health Security Agency.

The agency said today that it has confirmed 114,625 omicron infections so far, of which more than 100,000 have been confirmed in the UK.

Earlier today, new figures from the Office for National Statistics broke a record 1.7 million people in the UK were infected with COVID-19 in just one week.

The total is the highest since comparisons began in the fall of 2020.

The proportion of people infected varies widely across the UK, with 2.83% testing positive between December 13, 2021 and December 19, 2021, with the UK beating out four countries to take the top spot.

Wales is 2.3%, Northern Ireland is 2.45% and Scotland is 1.5%.

The area hardest hit in the UK is London, where 1 in 20 people have contracted the virus, and in the northeast it has plummeted to 1 in 55.

London has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the UK, the latest data show.

Yesterday the UK endured a record number of daily infections with 119,789 cases reported in just 24 hours.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) has warned that massive Covid hospital admissions should be expected soon.

Last night’s analysis showed that people with omicron covid are 50 to 70 percent less likely to be hospitalized than people with delta.

The UK’s Health Security Agency director Jenny Harries said the data was just early data, but it gave them a glimmer of hope for Christmas.

But yesterday, SAGE, taking into account some evidence, warned that Omicron has so far infected young people who are less likely to get seriously ill.

As infections move into older people, a big wave of hospital admissions should be expected, says SAGE Boone.

New data shows that the booster and tertiary doses of COVID-19 have slowed ahead of Christmas, but the numbers are still well above their early December levels.

A total of 605,561 boosters were recorded in the UK on Thursday, the lowest daily figure since December 13.

It fell for the second straight day after breaking the record high of 968,665 people on Tuesday. However, the total continues to be more comfortable than the daily figure at the beginning of the month.

When will Omicron cases peak in the UK as South Africa ‘crosses the curve’?

As the booster effect ‘begins to fade in 10 weeks’, millions can hit the 4th jab early on.

