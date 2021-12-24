UK loosens immigration rules for caregivers to combat manpower shortage





An industry struggling to hire and retain staff after Brexit (Photo: Reuters)

Thousands of additional caregivers will be hired abroad to fill the chronic workforce gap, the government has announced.

Immigration rules for caregivers, nursing assistants and home care workers are relaxed as they struggle to hire and retain staff after Brexit.

Caregivers are experiencing high vacancy rates and turnover rates, and the recent proliferation of Omicron has intensified the pressure on manpower.

According to a study by health think tank Nutfield Trust, the number of employees fell by about 42,000 between April and October, while separate data from the charity Skills for Care found that about 11% of vacancies were unfilled.

Manpower shortages have forced nursing homes to close or turn away from vulnerable elderly people who are in dire need of care.

To fill the gap, carers will be added to the Home Office shortfall list of occupations designed to allow immigrants to obtain work visas to fill jobs that lack caregivers.

Some nursing homes closed due to manpower shortage (Photo=Getty)

In order to be included in the list, caregivers must be paid a minimum annual salary of 20,480. They can bring their partners and dependents, including children.

These changes come in response to warnings from the Immigration Advisory Board (MAC) that the sector faces serious and growing challenges in hiring and retaining employees after Brexit.

After the UK leaves the European Union (EU), social workers in EU countries can no longer automatically work in the UK and must apply for a visa instead.

MAC has called for immediate changes to be introduced to alleviate the severe and growing difficulties.

The interim measure is expected to come into effect early next year and will be in place for at least 12 months.

It comes after campaigners accused the government of ignoring the important role it played during the pandemic by excluding them from the new immigration system.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The nursing sector is experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, and changes to health and treatment visas will help strengthen the workforce and relieve the pressures currently being experienced.

See also: Brexit

Sam Monaghan, CEO of MHA, the UK’s largest provider of charitable care, welcomed the move.

But he urged the government to go ahead with plans to save the sector, saying low salaries are a barrier to attracting more employees.

He said essential care and support for the elderly faces a workforce crisis like we’ve never seen before.

Like other non-profit nursing care providers, the MHA has to close nursing homes and currently around 19% of our homes are unable to accept new residents.

See More: News

As a result, older people are not being admitted to hospitals more than necessary or getting the treatment they want.

The changes to the immigration rules announced today are a very welcome step in addressing the ongoing nursing workforce crisis.

But it will be months before older people begin to feel the benefits of these much-needed changes.

For now, the government must urgently address the issue of caregiver pay, and local authorities must have a contingency plan in case staff pressures get worse before they improve.

National Care Forum chief executive Vic Rayner said the move is a ray of hope for the new year.

Any organization, large or small, in need of these additional value workers should be able to quickly utilize the immigration system.

Today, the system is complex, and organizations that are currently using it for its wider role are aware of the financial and bureaucratic burdens inherent in the system.

But Daisy Cooper, a spokeswoman for the LDP’s health and social services, said the easing of immigration rules was too small and too late for everyone who visited a loved one in a nursing home this Christmas to cancel.

She said that when Boris Johnson announced Brexit, he pulled the rug out from under the care sector workforce.

Now, the frivolous offer of a one-year visa is likely to fail in attracting the large number of caregivers we desperately need.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/24/uk-relaxes-immigration-rules-for-care-workers-in-bid-to-battle-staffing-crisis-15821907/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos