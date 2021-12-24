United States Lifts COVID Travel Restrictions on Southern African Countries | Coronavirus pandemic News





The US ban imposed on Omicron fears applied to eight African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The United States will lift restrictions on travelers from southern African countries, imposed last month over concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a Biden administration official said.

In a tweet Friday, Deputy White House Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said the restrictions would be lifted on December 31, following a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The restrictions have given us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, [especially] boosted, wrote Munoz.

The United States was among several countries to impose travel restrictions on countries in southern Africa after scientists in South Africa first identified Omicron on November 24. The World Health Organization (WHO) then called the strain a variant of concern and warned that it posed a very high risk. .

On December 31, @POTUS will lift temporary travel restrictions on Southern African countries. This decision was recommended by @CDCgov. The restrictions have given us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, especially boosted ones. https://t.co/NdRTtntRuE

Kevin Munoz (@ KMunoz46) December 24, 2021

But the WHO and other global health experts criticized the travel bans, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying on December 1 that the restrictions that isolated a country or region were not just deeply unjust and punitive, they are ineffective.

With a virus that is truly borderless, the travel restrictions that isolate a country or region are not only deeply unfair and punitive, but they are ineffective, Guterres said at a press conference at the time, calling instead increased testing for travelers.

The US ban applied to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique and Malawi.

A senior White House official added that with Omicron’s presence in the United States and around the world, international travelers from the eight affected countries would not have a significant effect on American cases.

During the travel break, President Biden reduced the time for pre-departure testing to one day, from three days travelers from those eight countries will be subject to those same strict protocols, the official said.

Later on Friday, the State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked South Africa and its scientists for their transparency and expertise in identifying the Omicron variant during a phone call with his counterpart Naledi Pandor.

He stressed the importance of the long-standing partnership between the United States and South Africa in combating the impacts of COVID-19, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. describing the call.

The CDC said earlier this week that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections.

The surge in the number of cases has prompted some major U.S. cities to tighten restrictions and reinstate indoor mask mandates, while President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged to provide additional resources to combat the spread of the disease. virus.

Biden said his administration will purchase 500 million rapid home COVID-19 tests and make them available for free starting in January, while the federal government will continue to establish federal testing sites as needed.

He also pledged more support for hospitals overburdened with COVID and urged Americans to get vaccinated.

Get vaccinated, wear a mask, the US president said. Our doctors have made it clear that booster shots offer the best protection. Sadly, we still have tens of millions of people eligible for the booster who have yet to receive it.

But as Omicron continues to spread, the WHO chief warned this week that the rush in wealthy countries to deploy additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is worsening vaccine inequalities and prolonging the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday priority should be given to vaccinating vulnerable people around the world, rather than giving extra doses to those already vaccinated. No country can get out of the pandemic, he told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/24/us-to-lift-covid-travel-restrictions-on-southern-africa-nations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos