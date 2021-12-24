US Airlines Cut Hundreds Of Flights For Christmas Eve, But Americans Continue





By Arriana McLymore and Maria Caspani

NEW YORK, Dec. 24 (Reuters) – U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve amid an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant, but millions of suspicious Americans have sued their travel plans during a second pandemic winter vacation.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have both canceled dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to a staff shortage amid the spike in infections.

United Airlines canceled 177 flights and Delta canceled 150 flights, according to data from the FlightAware website at 11:56 a.m. Eastern time (1656 GMT). More than 2,100 flights worldwide have been canceled, with 527 cancellations within, to or from the United States, according to the site.

The cancellations upended some plans, but many Americans continued with vacation travel.

Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York City with his wife and three children, even as the latest torrent of coronavirus cases dashed their hopes of attending a performance of “Hamilton” or to visit some museums.

“Hamilton” was one of twelve Broadway shows forced to cancel shows this week when cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19. Museums have been wiped off the family’s itinerary as many now require proof of vaccination and the two youngest children are not eligible for the vaccine.

Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his offspring would make the most of roaming the city’s streets and parks and seeing relatives and friends. On Christmas Day, they plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal, a family tradition, in their Airbnb accommodation.

“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, bring the kids into town for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters Thursday at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

COVID-19 infections have increased in the United States due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which was first detected in November and now accounts for almost three-quarters of cases in the United States and as many as 90 % in areas such as the east coast.

The average number of new COVID-19 infections increased 37% to 165,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/3Eqp22o.

As Omicron spreads, the Biden administration has announced that it will lift travel restrictions imposed last month in eight southern African countries after the variant was detected there. White House spokesman Kevin Munoz tweeted that the restrictions had bought America time “to understand Omicron” and “to know how our existing vaccines work.”

INCREASING INFECTIONS AND TRAVEL

Daily totals of deaths and hospitalizations, seen as lagging indicators, have changed little nationally over the past seven days, but have jumped 55% and 28% respectively during the month of December.

Friday’s flight cancellations were sparked by a spike in Omicron cases that “has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” United said in a statement.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at US airports on Thursday, a decrease of about 364,000 from the number of travelers it screened before the pandemic on the same date in 2019.

As Americans rushed for COVID-19 testing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-testing-struggles-keep-up-with-omicron-2021-12-22 and weighed various public health guidelines – U.S. officials said fully vaccinated people should feel comfortable going on vacation – many were determined to enjoy some semblance of celebration and tradition.

In-person Christmas services were planned in all churches and parishes in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, which includes more than 2.5 million worshipers in 10 counties and mask-wearing and social distancing measures will remain in effect. force, said spokesman Joseph Zwilling.

Omicron’s rapid spread will also put the brakes on New York’s iconic New Year’s celebration for a second year in a row. Mayor Bill de Blasio said attendance at the Times Square Midnight Ball will be limited to 15,000 https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-scale-down-new-years- eve-celebrations -times-square-2021-12-23, about a quarter of the typical size of the pre-pandemic crowd.

Many New York vacationers planned to limit themselves to much smaller gatherings.

Madeleine Kennedy, a ski instructor from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, flew to New York on Thursday armed with a host of COVID test kits ahead of a scaled-down Christmas affair with her family in the borough of Queens .

The second time around, I think the world is less shocked and I think we’re going to be able to get through that, Kennedy said. (Reporting by Arriana McLymore and Maria Caspani in New York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Writing by Steve Gorman and Raphael Satter; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Andrea Ricci and Howard Goller)

