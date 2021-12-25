Covid: The UK is experiencing a record 122,186 daily cases on Christmas Eve.





The UK recorded 122,186 new cases for the third day in a row, setting a new daily number of infections.

The 24-hour figure, up from 119,789 the day before, comes after a record number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK last week. There have also been 137 deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 147 on Thursday.

But the new figures also show that hospital admissions are still on the rise, even though people are less likely to need hospital treatment with the Omicron strain. In London, it has almost doubled since last week.

A total of 386 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the capital on Wednesday, according to data.

NHS England said 2,260 people had been hospitalized in London hospitals for COVID-19 as of 8 am on the same day, the highest since 25 February.

Across England, 1,246 hospitalizations were recorded on Wednesday, an increase of 55% per week and the highest number on a single day since 16 February.

The government is reportedly planning to send a text message urging people to vaccinate the COVID-19 booster jab during the holidays.

The UK’s largest mobile operators, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK, have been asked to send notifications on Boxing Day.

Campaigns that mean sending messages to tens of millions of customers are identified as yet to receive final approval.

About 1.7 million people were thought to have contracted the coronavirus in the UK last week, and Omicron is responsible for the exceptionally rapid spread.

The UK had the highest rate of cases, with 1 in 35 testing positive and 1 in 20 in London.

In the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, there are currently 173,000 registered deaths, according to separate figures released by the National Statistical Office.

