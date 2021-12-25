NIO LinkedIn job postings suggest possible expansion into the U.S. market





Several job postings recently added to LinkedIn by the vice president of NIO suggest that the Chinese automaker’s expansion into the United States could come sooner rather than later. NIO recently shared plans to expand to 25 different countries and regions by 2025.

Despite being established just seven years ago, NIO has established itself as one of the leading automakers of electric vehicles in China and has already started to expand into other overseas markets.

Earlier this year, the automaker announced plans to sell its ES8 SUV in Europe starting with Norway, followed by its flagship ET7 sedan. In June, it received approval for series production of its ES8 for markets across Europe, bolstering its expectations for expansion.

As its exclusive compressors and battery swap stations made their way to Norway via, job postings pointed to a new presence in Germany and the Netherlands. Indeed, in September, the automaker had confirmed its entry into Germany then, starting with the ET7 in 2022.

Most recently, the automaker hosted its annual NIO Day event in China and, in addition to unveiling a second sedan called the ET5, shared its intention to expand further to 25 countries and regions around the world, including Denmark and Sweden. .

With its latest vacancies, NIO also appears to be targeting the US market.

LinkedIn posts hint at NIO’s expansion plans in the US

Hats off to CnEVPost for highlighting several recent positions from NIO Business & Corporate Development Vice President Saurabh Bhatnagar including Head of User Infrastructure Build and Readiness. Here is that job description based in San Jose, CA:

NIO USA’s business and corporate development team is responsible for the strategy, planning and execution of NIO’s go-to-market for the Americas. This is a strategic business initiative, sponsored by the CEO and CFO, and comes with high visibility and high expectations!

As the Responsible for Building and Preparing User Infrastructure, you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of key NIO infrastructure in the Americas, to support NIO’s business model and user experiences. NIO’s infrastructure must be strategically located, built in accordance with local standards and adhere to NIO’s global expectations. You will lead the collaboration with world-class internal experts and external partners to bring this infrastructure fully built at scale in the Americas.

There were 46 new job postings by the company for San Jose alone, as well as one position in Seattle, WA. Other great jobs include Head of Power Strategy and Head of Architecture and Design.

Since hiring has just started, it is difficult to say when entry into the US market would begin, but it seems imminent. As you can see from the map below featured on NIO Day 2021, the company has plans for many other regions including Australia and New Zealand.

The next focus will be on NIO’s progress (good or bad) in Western Europe, until we hear more directly from the automaker. It’s safe to expect the next expansion news is about the electric vehicles they’ll bring to its latest list of European countries.

Still, it will be exciting to think about the prospect of NIO coming to compete with some of the major electric vehicle automakers on American soil.

An expansion card displayed during NIO Day 2021 / Source: NIO

