



The 1,750-year-old rosy-cheeked Saint-Nick, who entertains millions of children in England every year, shows no signs of slowing down.

On his sleigh lie billions of gifts, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree and stocked worldwide.

After navigating the British chimneys, Santa Claus remains a mysterious figure who soars through the night skies at incredible speed thanks to a reliable herd of reindeer.

Advances in technology now allow scientists to track the flight path from the moment Santa leaves Santa Claus and the elves making gifts to the North Pole until he comes to your house.

But he visits with only one condition. You should curl up in bed and sleep soundly.

If there is no wait along the route, Santa will usually arrive in the UK around midnight GMT if flight conditions are good.

Far away from one of his first destinations, England must await his arrival. Oceania, Asia, Eastern Europe and most of Africa come first before the Whitebeard gift giver arrives at home.

Santa was able to achieve this remarkable feat thanks to his high level of Christmas spirit and the treats the children left for him and his reindeer.

Arctic sources say the kids have been particularly good over the past few years and Santa has been very excited.

how to track santa

It’s very hard to understand, but with Santa’s permission, the scientists were able to track Santa’s progress.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD team provides the world’s most used Santa Tracker.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website receives nearly 9 million unique visitors from over 200 countries and territories.

Their Santa chase dates back to 1955, seven years after the US Air Force issued a breathtaking statement.

Their ‘early warning radar’ said they detected “an unidentified sleigh powered by eight reindeer at 14,000 feet”.

And Santa uses the same sled today with the help of Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and of course Rudolph.

