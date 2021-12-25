Storms in western US bring flood and snow threats for Christmas





Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-stricken California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of seeing snow-capped streets as a wave of storms swept through the mountains. ‘Where is.

An atmospheric river, a plume of moisture born in the Pacific Ocean skies fueled the weather, which could dump rain and snow over much of the region until Christmas, while the north- Western Pacific was facing a one-day cold snap.

Two people died on Thursday when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco. Firefighters rescued two people who had climbed on top of a car but could not reach the fully submerged vehicle, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective. says Javier Acosta.

In the Sierra Nevada, an evacuation warning was issued for around 150 houses downstream of the Twain Harte lake dam after cracks were found in the granite adjoining the man-made part of the 11-meter-high structure. Authorities began releasing water, but the dam did not appear to be in immediate danger, Tuolomne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nicco Sandelin said.

The Sierras could see 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.4 meters) of snow during the holidays, with 10 feet (3 meters) possible at higher elevations, and authorities urged people to avoid crossing the Sierras. mountain passes, which could be dangerous.

In Southern California, evacuation orders were issued Thursday evening in Orange County due to possible mudslides and debris flows in three canyons where a forest fire last December left the ground to naked. The Orange County Fire Authority reported a mudslide Thursday night in a canyon that affected some roads, but no injuries were reported.

The area was flooded in a storm last week and several homes were marked with a red tag.

Steve Learned left the area Thursday morning after doing what he could to protect his home.

“The last storm has just killed us, buried our road,” he told KABC-TV. “My street has turned into a creek bed about two and a half feet deep with rocks and mud. I hope this doesn’t happen again.”

The Pacific Northwest faced freezing temperatures and measurable snow was possible in Seattle and Portland, forecasters said.

Seattle planned to open two weather shelters in the evening starting Saturday. Daytime temperatures could struggle to reach freezing and nightly lows could drop to single digits next week, National Weather Service meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

“It’s a rare event,” Wolcott said Thursday. “It’s been years since those of us in the Seattle Weather Service saw forecast data like this.”

Portland and Multnomah County planned to open weather shelters on Saturday.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. She urged people to check neighbors and pets and help keep sidewalks free of snow and ice.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a state of emergency declaration Thursday evening that will remain in effect until Jan. 3, saying expected snow and sustained temperatures below zero could lead to power outages. critical transport and disruption of electrical and communications infrastructure.

Portland and Multnomah County have previously declared a state of emergency.

Storms have a silver lining in increasing mountain snow accumulations that provide a substantial amount of water when they melt. Long-term drought conditions continue to cover nearly 94% of the west, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.

